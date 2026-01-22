Chicago P.D. Just Delivered A Solid New Team-Up, But It Just Left Me Missing Ruzek And Other Long-Lost Characters

Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 10 of Chicago P.D. Season 13 in the 2026 TV schedule, called "Faith" and available streaming with a Peacock subscription.

After Chicago P.D. put the spotlight on Amy Morton and Sgt. Platt, "Faith" shifted back to the Morgan case that has been haunting Torres since the first half of Season 13. This time, he joined forces with Imani to heat up the cold case. Even though he was initially reluctant to accept her help, their perseverance brought the case to a close by the end. They were a solid duo who I'd be interested in seeing more of... with the downside that they were so solid that they made me nostalgic for past partnerships and characters that I'm missing, including Ruzek as his absence continues.

Imani shared most of her one-on-one scenes in the first half of Season 13 with Voight, while Torres was struggling with the burden of guilt that he hadn't really been sharing with anybody. They're also the two newest additions to the Intelligence Unit, despite this being Benjamin Levy Aguilar's fourth full season in the One Chicago world on NBC. They made sense as a duo, with the added perk that Aguilar and Arienne Mandi were friends before she was added to the ensemble in 2025.

But seeing Torres teaming up with Imani for such a key episode to his character had me flashing back to his former screen partners and some of my overall favorite partnerships of the last five years.

Kiana Cook unfortunately wasn't around long enough for them to form a particularly powerful bond, but I haven't forgotten that Torres' first connection to the Intelligence Unit was when Halstead was his mentor back in the day. Atwater was a different kind of mentor in Torres' first full season, and they do still join forces as a duo from time to time, but less so now than in Season 10.

Thinking back on Halstead in Season 9 then sent me on a blast to the past of his partnership with Hailey Upton, which lasted professionally for years before turning romantic. Upstead fell apart when Jesse Lee Soffer left the series, followed by Tracy Spiridakos the next season, officially marking the end of my frequent questions of what's up with Upstead. (R.I.P. Upstead.)

The Upstead nostalgia sent me on a Burzek tangent, with Burgess operating on the job without Ruzek for several episodes now. There is good news for this duo, however, thanks to showrunner Gwen Sigan's comments on the pairing. It's just a matter of time before Patrick John Flueger returns to Chicago P.D. after his leave of absence.

Alas, short of bringing Elias Koteas back for another surprise cameo, we won't be seeing any kind of reunion between Olinsky and Voight after the former was killed in Season 5. It was nice seeing Voight supporting Platt in the previous episode, but he's never had a friendship at the CPD quite like he did with Olinsky.

There is of course still hope for some of these duos, even if I have had to give up on my dream of seeing Upton and Rojas together again. Ruzek is coming back, and Chicago P.D. does go back to pair up Atwater and Torres from time to time. Their bond hasn't remained as strong as Burgess and Atwater's did after those two were split up more often, but it happens.

None of this is to say that I spent every minute of "Faith" wishing that Torres and/or Imani could be replaced by other characters, and it's a compliment to both characters that their interactions reminded me of some of the dynamics I loved so much in their day. That's what commercial breaks are for when you watch live, right?

Find out if the two officers will share the spotlight again in Season 13 with new episodes of Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The cast of the One Chicago cop drama will be interacting with heroes from Chicago Fire and Chicago Med in just over a month, thanks to the announcement of the next One Chicago crossover event.