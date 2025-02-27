After Chicago P.D.'s Draining Episode For Ruzek, I Love Marina Squerciati Being 'Stupidly Excited' Picking Out Burgess' Wedding Dress

Spoilers ahead for Episode 14 of Chicago P.D. Season 12, called "Marie" and available streaming next day with a Peacock subscription.

Chicago P.D. revisited the troubling case of young Zoe in the latest episode of the 2025 TV schedule, and any episode involving that little girl is bound to be intense after what Patrick John Flueger said about working with the young actress. Zoe was abducted by the man she believed was her father, and the Intelligence Unit went all-out to try and find him... all while Ruzek was trying to take care of his father, whose memory has quickly deteriorated. The officer understandably shed some tears when his dad forgot his name, but finally cracked a big smile when he could introduce Zoe to her grandmother.

So the episode did come to a happy ending with Zoe meeting a loving family member and learning her real name – Marie, as we might have guessed based on the episode title – but it was a heavy hour of television. Even the good ship Burzek was sailing some choppy waters, although they handled it well. With how draining "Marie" was by the end for Ruzek, I'm just glad that Marina Squerciati posted some very fun behind-the-scenes photos of her trying on wedding gowns for Burgess and Ruzek's upcoming nuptials. Who wouldn't need a little lightness after how "Marie" unfolded?

Let's take a break from all the heaviness for a few minutes and celebrate some pretty dresses and fun comments from Squerciati's fellow One Chicago actors! First, though, be sure to read her caption below:

A post shared by Marina Squerciati (@marinasqu) A photo posted by on

Personally, I have to vote for dress #2 with the long sleeves and deep V-neck. It looks great on Squerciati – who had a baby just last year! – and seems like something that Burgess might pick out. Plenty of people chimed in her comment section, including a current Chicago P.D. star, former Chicago P.D. star, and Chicago Med alum, and there seems to be a consensus among the One Chicago actors:

Tracy Spiridakos (Chicago P.D.): "😍😍😍 I love 1 and 2! You look gorgeous. I’m so excited 🥹"

"😍😍😍 I love 1 and 2! You look gorgeous. I’m so excited 🥹" LaRoyce Hawkins (Chicago P.D.): "i’m torn between option 2 and 3

i’m also torn between who’s best man i should be..🤔"

"i’m torn between option 2 and 3 i’m also torn between who’s best man i should be..🤔" Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med): "I vote for number two!"

Fortunately, Patrick John Flueger was not among the commenters, so he may be going along with Marina Squerciati's caption of "I KNOW IT'S FOR TV, BUT PADDY DO NOT LOOK AT THIS POST." As for LaRoyce Hawkins' comments, I'm leaning towards him as Ruzek's best man just because of the very sweet option of Makayla as Burgess' maid of honor, the very funny option of Platt as Burgess' matron of honor, or a wild card. Kiana has been a great addition to the Intelligence Unit, but not really around long enough to be a bridal party candidate.

And I'd be lying if Tracy Spiridakos' comment of "I'm so excited" didn't make me cross my fingers for Upton to turn up at the Burzek wedding, even if just for a quick cameo. I wouldn't mind Jesse Lee Soffer turning up as Halstead as well, but Halstead's divisive exit was less open ended than Upton's was. At this point, though, and in all seriousness, it'd just be great if Burzek get to celebrate a nice wedding where nothing goes wrong... and ideally not at a fish store, like what happened with Brettsey over on Chicago Fire.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the whole, Chicago P.D. can be dark enough at times that it's just fun to focus on what could lead to happiness for the characters who go through so much. For now, Marina Squerciati trying on wedding dresses is the closest we have to confirmation that a wedding ceremony is in the works for Burzek before the end of the season. At least they won't be eloping a la Upstead?

See what's next with new episodes of One Chicago on NBC Wednesdays, starting with Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET, and then finishing with Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. It really is P.D.'s turn for a proper wedding with all the fixings; Med's April and Ethan tied the knot in a church ceremony while Fire's Brett and Casey made the most of their fish store. Here's hoping Burzek get a win!