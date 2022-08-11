Looks Like Hallmark Is Quietly Working Lori Loughlin Projects Back Into The Fold

When Lori Loughlin became embroiled in the now-infamous college admissions scandal back in 2019, she ultimately lost her role playing Abigail Stanton in Hallmark’s popular series When Calls the Heart. The show continued without her, and while Lori Loughlin has popped up as the character in GAC Family’s spinoff When Hope Calls, Hallmark had cut ties with the actress. That has seemingly changed this week, as reports indicate her Garage Sale Mysteries series made a return.

Lori Loughlin filmed a slew of movies for The Garage Sale Mysteries between 2013 and 2018. Those had not been available for some time after Hallmark parted ways with the star following the scandal, but reports indicate that now the Hallmark app has quietly started adding her content back into the fold. Hallmark made the announcement on Facebook a few days ago, adding three of the actress' Garage Sale Mysteries movies to Hallmark Movies Now, its paid app.

The news is interesting as Hallmark previously cut its ties with Lori Loughlin. The network was definitive in its statement at the time and had even specific cited the Garage Sale Mysteries’ in its announcement about moving forward without the former Full House star.

We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including ‘Garage Sale Mysteries,’ an independent third party production.

However, more recently the actress has been trying to get her career back on track after she was released from prison in 2020 after serving her sentence for her part in the college admissions scandal. A previous report this week indicated Lori Loughlin is trying to get probation permission to go to Canada to film a new project, with some outlets speculating it could be for Hallmark. (This is currently unconfirmed.) If that is true, though, it may explain why the network is quietly adding some of her content back now.

In addition, in recent months Lori Loughlin has had a slew of supporters. When Calls The Heart creator Brian Bird has said he'd like her to come back, telling Navigating Hollywood she "had done her time." Danica McKellar also defended Loughlin to Insider, mentioning it "would be challenging to find a person who hasn't made a mistake in their life." And Candace Cameron Bure has been supportive throughout the ordeal, calling Loughlin a "dear and close friend" and sharing how they celebrated the Full House spinoff's finale together, even though the actress was not able to be a part of Fuller House's ending.

We'll keep you posted if we get more details on what the actress will be up to next,