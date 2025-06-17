When Calls The Heart’s Jack Wagner Shares His Feelings On Melissa Gilbert Returning For Season 13, And One Thing He Mentioned Really Has Me Excited

When Calls the Heart Season 12 closed out its run on the 2025 TV schedule in March, but production on Season 13 will thankfully begin in July. Not too much has been shared about Hope Valley's future, but Kevin McGarry previously talked up his own hopes for the upcoming season, including who he wants to see as Nathan’s mom. Now, Jack Wagner has addressed his feelings about Melissa Gilbert coming back, and one thing he mentioned has me pretty excited.

Gilbert joined WCTH in Season 12 as Inspector Georgie McGill, who was revealed to have had a romantic past with Wagner’s Judge Bill Avery. Unfortunately, the Little House on the Prairie star was in and out after two episodes, though not before Georgie and Bill shared a kiss! More on that in a bit.

Wagner, who reprised his beloved Bold and the Beautiful role of Nick Marone after a 13-year absense, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how that romance-driven role differs from what he's used to on the Hallmark series.

The difference in being able to do The Bold and the Beautiful, coming back as Nick, are the layers. This guy is completely about romance. And there's been really nothing romantic for quite a while on When Calls the Heart, except Melissa Gilbert came on last year and is returning, which is awesome.

Even though Bill Avery has seen some romance throughout When Calls the Heart’s run, this one with Georgie definitely feels different. Not only is it clear that there is something between him and Georgie, and that’s aside from the kiss, but their past makes things even more interesting.

I’m excited as ever to see what else stems out of their shared past, especially in relation to that kiss. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s something that Wagner is also looking forward to:

They have a backstory and a history, and I kissed her in the final episode last year. So that sprung a whole well of romance for my character.

Since Gilbert only appeared in two episodes for Season 12, the show didn’t exactly explore their relationship too much, and knowing that there is a lot to their backstory means that more will certainly be explored in Season 13. Wagner may not have revealed too much about what could be happening between Bill and Georgie, but it sounds like their kiss was only just the beginning, and I desperately need Season 13 to be here already.

It's unknown how many episodes Melissa Gilbert will be appearing in for Season 13, but since being on the show was like "going home" for her, it's not surprising she'd be returning. Plus, her upcoming appearance seems to be enough to flesh out this storyline. Of course, not every romance in Hope Valley can be easy, so it’s possible there could be some obstacles coming their way. It’s been a long time coming for Bill to find someone, and it would be nice for something to come out of this potential relationship with Georgie.

Fans will just have to wait and see. A premiere date for Season 13 has not been announced. However, the well-oiled machine that is When Calls the Heart is starting filming soon, so it's possible that a date will come in the near future. The wait will be worth it, and for now, viewers will just have to theorize what could happen. There are endless possibilities and only one storyline, but it’s exciting that more will happen between Bill and Georgie.