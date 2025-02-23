Lost's Maggie Grace Shares How She Thinks A Reboot Could Happen, But Even As A Huge Fan, I'm Not On Board

ABC’s six-season run of Lost remains my favorite TV show of all time, even if I often have to defend all the unanswered questions the series left fans with . So, you’d think I’d be stoked about the idea of the series coming back in some shape or form, right? No, not really, even though cast member Maggie Grace shared some interesting thoughts on how it should return to TV.

Maggie Grace Has Thoughts On A Lost Reboot

While Maggie Grace’s tenure as Shannon Rutherford in Lost was short-lived, given her character was killed off in Season 2 , she’s most definitely part of the show’s family. Plus, considering this year marks 20 years since it premiered on ABC, she was recently asked by People about her thoughts on a reboot.

Here’s what she had to say:

I think the fan community never felt like they really got the answer they were looking for at the end. So I think it would be really interesting to sort of take some elements, untangle them and run with them in a different direction. I think there's a leaping-off point further back. That I would be interested in seeing. If they ever were to [launch a reboot], I would think of it more like a creative remix. Not like a direct extension, not a picking up where they left off, but more here are things we think we know about this world. Or do we?

It’s true. A lot of fans’ enjoyment of the beloved sci-fi series (which is now streaming for those with a Netflix subscription and Hulu subscription ) was somewhat tainted by the lack of answers to big questions being teased throughout its six-year run.

When Maggie Grace was asked about her thoughts on a reboot, she suggested that the franchise should have a new take on the island, perhaps with new characters, rather than picking up where the finale left off.

Now, if you’ve finished the series, you know that would be pretty impossible anyway. While I totally agree with her that if Lost was rebooted it should be more of a “creative remix” than a sequel or remake, her comments only make me wish that the original series continues to be left alone.

Why I, A Huge Lost Fan, Am Not Itching For Another Lost TV Series

I don’t think you can find a bigger Lost fan than me, unless you really looked hard. I’ve rewatched the series a few times, after being absolutely obsessed when it came out. I continue to call it my favorite TV show, even though there are some clear flaws that I certainly cannot ignore. The reason why Maggie Grace’s comments don’t excite me for a reboot is that, while I agree that’s the way it should be done if it should happen, I don’t think going back to the island with new characters to answer past questions will be very satisfying at this point.

I think what made Lost so good was its character studies within the show, and I continue to believe that the series completely works without needing to know why the polar bears are there or the origins of the smoke monster. I personally think the whole show was ultimately an allegory for the unanswered questions of life and the universe, and how we’ll never fully be satisfied or understand the world’s mysteries. And, I found the original ending to be satisfying as is on a character level.

Plus, there’s been a few solid shows like Lost over the years. Particularly, Showtime’s Yellowjackets feels like Lost reincarnated, but it’s about teen girls and is a lot more f-ed up. Much like Lost, there are endless theories, mysteries and really emotional character arcs that go between the past and present. I’m completely satisfied with that being my replacement series for Lost rather than writers trying to shoe in the show’s lore just to do it.