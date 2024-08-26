10 TV Shows Like Lost And How To Watch Them

In 2004, creators J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, and Jeff Lieber introduced one of TV's all-time most intense and absorbing mysteries with Lost. Led by Matthew Fox as Jack Shepherd, the Lost cast found themselves, after a near-fatal plane crash, stranded on a desert island inhabited by more things to be concerned about than their own survival.

Now that Lost is on Netflix, you could binge through the best episodes of Lost for what might be a 37th time. Or, if you were interested in seeing what other perplexing survivalist dramas might be available on more of the best streaming services to subscribe to today (or for purchase or on physical media), read on.

Twin Peaks (1990-1991, 2017)

Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) investigates the murder of a teenage girl in a quaint Washington town where there is even more to be suspicious about.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Lost: Starting off relatively grounded before introducing more surreal elements, we would not be surprised if co-creator David Lynch's Twin Peaks, which ended in the '90s with one of the best TV cliffhangers before Showtime revived it decades later, had a heavy influence on Lost.

Stream Twin Peaks on Paramount+.

Buy Twin Peaks on Amazon.

Buy Twin Peaks on Blu-ray.

The Leftovers (2014-2017)

People of the world struggle to maintain happiness and stability in the years after 2% of the Earth's population mysteriously vanishes.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Lost: Created by Damon Lindelof with original book author Tom Perotta, The Leftovers is another WTF-drenched drama involving characters who are trapped in other ways, having lost loved ones or their sense of self

Stream The Leftovers on Max.

From (2022-Present)

A group of people try to figure out a way out to escape from a town that mysteriously imprisons anyone who enters it.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Lost: Produced by former Lost EPs Josh Bender and Jeff Pinkner, From is another drama about a group of people struggling to survive while trapped in a mysterious, isolated area where strange occurrences threaten their lives at every turn.

Stream From on MGM+.

Stream From on Amazon Prime.

1899 (2022)

A commercial cruise ship full of immigrants from all over the world faces a nightmarish interruption to its journey when another ship is discovered adrift.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Lost: The unfortunately cancelled Netflix original, 1899, is another series about a diverse group of strangers brought together after their travel vessel becomes lost and begins to suffer unexplainable phenomenon.

Stream 1899 on Netflix.

Snowpiercer (2020-Present)

A self-sustaining bullet train becomes Earth's only habitable environment after a climate change experiment ends with cataclysmic results.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Lost: Based on a French graphic novel that Bong Joon-ho made into a 2014 dystopian movie favorite, Snowpiercer is yet another series about a diverse group of strangers brought together through tragic and unusual circumstances after an accident involving their travel vessel.

Stream Snowpiercer on AMC+.

The Prisoner (1967-1968)

After resigning from his job, a secret agent (played by series creator Patrick McGoohan) is abducted and brought to a seemingly idyllic village where he cannot remember his own name.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Lost: Many writers for Lost cited the British sci-fi thriller, The Prisoner — a hit 1960s drama that was rebooted in 2009 as an AMC miniseries — as an influence on the series, being a mysterious drama set on an inescapable island, for one.

Stream The Prisoner on Amazon Prime.

Stream The Prisoner on Tubi.

Buy The Prisoner on Blu-ray.

Severance (2022-Present)

At a company that keeps its employees' personal and professional memories surgically separate, a group of office teammates (played by Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Christopher Walken, and more) become curious about life on the outside.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Lost: Fans of Apple TV+'s multi-layered drama, Severance, which is considered one of the best sci-fi TV shows of its time, have often compared the mysterious company it is set at, Lumen, to the Dharma Initiative from Lost.

Stream Severance on Apple TV+.

Yellowjackets (2022-Present)

Decades after a plane crash left them stranded in the wilderness, a group of former high school soccer teammates continues to be haunted by memories of that traumatic time in their lives in their adulthood.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Lost: Also one of the best shows to watch if you like Fallout, Yellowjackets, from creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, bears a somewhat similar plot to Lost, following a group of characters trapped in the wilderness and a boasting a non-linear narrative structure.

Stream Yellowjackets on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Buy Yellowjackets on Amazon.

Buy Yellowjackets on Blu-ray.

Dark (2017-2020)

The lives of four German families are upended by the mysterious disappearance of two children.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Lost: From Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the creators of the aforementioned 1899, Dark is often compared to Lost for its penchant for shocking cliffhangers, supernatural elements, and an ominous tone surrounding characters who each carry a worrisome burden.

Stream Dark on Netflix.

Under The Dome (2013-2015)

The citizens of Chester’s Mill, Maine, become suddenly and inexplicably cut off from the rest of the world when a giant, transparent, indestructible force field appears and completely surrounds them.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Lost: One of the most distinct differences between the characters in Lost and the characters in developer Brian K Vaughn's CBS TV show based on Stephen King's 2009 novel, Under the Dome, is that they actually are home, but are kept there against their will for reasons unknown.

Stream Under the Dome on Paramount+.

Buy Under the Dome on DVD.

If none of these TV shows end up satisfying the Lost fan in you, go ahead and boot up your Netflix subscription and "go back" to the original. However, you are bound to find some other great series with mysterious twists and absorbing themes of isolation at some point.