90 Day: Hunt For Love Introduced A Lot Of New Cast Members, But There's Only One I Want To See In Future Spinoffs

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "The Girl In a Love Square." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

As invested as I am in 90 Day: Hunt For Love, I'm beginning to think everyone is going to go home loveless and hunting elsewhere. It's a shame for a project that I think had some legitimate potential to be a fun dating show, but at least we got to meet someone who I definitely want to see on future spinoffs.

Aside from the 90 Day Fiancé cast, this spinoff brought in a lot of other cast members who would, in theory, fall for the singles looking for love. So far, that plan hasn't worked out as well as fans might've hoped, but at least we got Elise Benson out of it.

(Image credit: TLC)

Elise Needs To Be On A Future Spinoff

90 Day: Hunt For Love introduced us to a bunch of new singles for the alumni to date, and only a couple of them are memorable. There's Cole who I mainly know about because of Jeniffer Tarazona's sex drama involving Rob Warne, and Elise. The latter stands out because she has main character energy, and despite her rough showdown with Rob early in the series, she's emerged as one of my favorites of the show.

Does she occasionally seem like she's intentionally doing a lot of dramatic stuff for screen time and to get the audience's attention? Absolutely, but 90 Day Fiancé needs those type of people with previous household names like Angela Deem being wishy washy about future appearances. Plus, it's high time we get some fresh faces in the rotation, and she seems just as eager to find a soulmate as anyone else in this spinoff. Why not give her a shot?

(Image credit: TLC)

I Don't See Any Of The Other Cast Appearing In Future Spinoffs

With all due respect to the principal who lost her job appearing on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, I don't imagine many of these cast members will appear on future 90 Day shows. There's certainly an off chance a couple of them could pop up if they link with one of the alumni staying at the resort, but the odds of that happening don't seem great.

Tim Malcolm seemed to write off finding a lover after spotting Jeniffer, and Tiffany Franco is looking for her future husband. Then there's Colt Johnson who broke his leg and was taken out via ambulance, Chantel Everett who is questioning her sexuality, and Usman Umar who is obsessed with Cortney Reardanz who may be obsessed with Colt.

All this to say, this cast is so tied up in its own drama, I'm not really seeing an instance where any of the 90 Day cast members will make a legitimate connection at the end of this spinoff. I guess if nothing else, they got a nice vacation in Mexico and maybe some pay from TLC for participating. Sorry for the rest who thought it might lead to more television opportunities, but I don't think we'll see them again.

90 Day: Hunt For Love airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready to see how this season ends, and if I'm right about Elise ending up on a future season.