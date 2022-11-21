Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife And Michael Jordan's Son Went On A Date And Got Screamed At By A Fan In Viral Video

For decades, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have been linked due to their NBA days, during which they dominated the league as members of the Chicago Bulls. Though that’s not the only interesting detail that connects them now. Jordan’s son, Marcus, has reportedly been seeing Pippen’s ex-wife, reality TV veteran Larsa Pippen, for a while now. As a result, the two have been spotted during a few of their public outings over the last several months. The love birds took in a sporting event over the weekend, and things got a bit intense. Not due to the action on the field, but because a fan stopped to yell at them. There’s also a video of the encounter, and it’s gone viral.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen took a trip to SoFi stadium on Sunday to watch the Los Angeles Chargers face off with the Kansas City Chiefs. While taking in the event, they were approached by a fan who goes by @ruthlessrich on Instagram . The man was apparently more than taken aback to see Pippen and Jordan together, as he didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on their relationship. You can see his video of the run-in for yourself in the following post:

So um… tell us how you really feel. While the Instagram post itself doesn’t have much engagement, the public seems to be hooked on the footage. The clip has been drumming up a particularly high amount of buzz on Twitter, with the reactions having been quite varied. Some commentators seem to take issue with the fact that the man would confront the pair in this less-than-subtle way. Here’s what one tweeter had to say:

This a Grown ass man doing this for views smhNovember 21, 2022 See more

On the other hand, there are those who don’t mind the reaction. Another user dropped a comment under the same post, and their response pretty much speaks for itself:

Somebody had to do itNovember 21, 2022 See more

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were first spotted together during what appeared to be a “double date” in September. At that time, the two hadn’t commented on their relationship and, based on the photos that were taken of them, there was no clear sign of PDA between them. According to a report from Page Six , the two are seeing each other but not exclusively. All the while, they seem to be taking criticism in stride, as evidenced by their tempered responses to @ruthlessrich.

The social media user’s blunt comments were, of course, referring to the one-sided feud between Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan , which was initiated in the aftermath of ESPN’s The Last Dance. Pippen initially claimed he was fine with the docuseries (which can be streamed using a Netflix subscription ). However, when he eventually released his memoir, he took Jordan to task by claiming that he used the show to elevate himself and didn’t give his teammates their due credit. Pippen also declared that Jordan “ruined” basketball due to the way that he played the game. Jordan – who even Magic Johnson has called t he “strongest” athlete he’s ever seen – has not publicly commented on Pippen's sentiments.

Despite there evidently being bad blood between their family members, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen remain unfazed. And one can’t help but get the sense that that’s the energy they’re going to maintain as they continue to date.