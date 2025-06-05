Bill Belichick Claims CBS Railroaded Him In Now-Viral Interview His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Took Flak For

The drama circling Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson continues, as more information about his now-infamous CBS Sunday Morning interview has come to light. The interview went viral over a question about his relationship getting Hudson was shot down, but a new report furthers the claim that there shouldn't have been any relationship-based questions at all.

TMZ has the latest news on the coach, who initially agreed to appear on CBS to promote his book The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football. While the report alleges that the former New England Patriots coach expected a personal question or two to be asked, he wasn't prepared for the extent to which things were taken.

Bill Belichick Was Assured CBS Would Only Ask Questions Related To The Book

The new report alleges that David Kass, the senior director of publicity at Simon & Schuster, assured Bill Belichick before his appearance on CBS Sunday Morning that the interview would focus solely on questions related to the release of his book. The report points to a visit Kass made to Belichick to further assure him, noting that the interview would be more of a "puff piece."

What ended up happening, however, is that of the six questions asked early on, most were about his contentious relationship with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who is not mentioned in the book despite them allegedly burying the hatchet at Tom Brady's roast. It's worth noting that his publicist Kass was not at the interview, which played into Hudson's attempt to stop the personal questions.

Both Belichick and Jordon Hudson spoke out publicly after the interview and gave measured but disappointed responses, but this report adds that the North Carolina football coach was "furious" about how the interview went. Allegedly, he had expected questions to come up similar to what he was asked, but only in relation to how they pertained to the book. In short, he felt railroaded and deceived into doing an interview all about things he didn't want to talk about.

Was It A Realistic Expectation To Have Zero Questions About His Personal Life?

While I think CBS Sunday Mornings does deserve some admonishment, assuming there was an understanding that questions would only be about the book, one does also have to wonder how realistic the expectations anyone in Bill Belichick's camp had about that being honored. Speaking as a lifelong New England Patriots fan, it probably wasn't the best move to release a book about the "Art Of Winning" on the heels of some of the worst seasons he's coached for the franchise in years.

The interview also occurred before he'd coached a single game for the North Carolina Tar Heels, so there's not much current "winning" at all to speak of, except for his last Super Bowl win, which occurred in 2019. A book like this might've gotten earned more direct questions about it on the heels of a college championship win.

Instead, the interview occurred when one of the most famous coaches in NFL history was between jobs and dating someone nearly fifty years younger than him. Jordon Hudson has also had to deal with fallout on her end, with the interview allegedly impacting everything from the Miss Maine pageant to football camp at the Tar Heels facility.

It's the biggest story surrounding Belichick, as stories continue to come out about how Hudson allegedly forced her way into a Super Bowl ad, and has seemingly taken control of a coach who has historically been very hard to work with when it comes to the media. It's obvious why there's more interest in this topic at the moment compared to his past triumphs in football, and that's been the case for a while.

Even before Jordon Hudson, people were enamored with Bill Belichick's distaste for Taylor Swift, and seeing him give more of his personal opinion on topics he'd previously brushed off. It seemed the coach was on board with opening up a little bit to the media after exiting the NFL, though the whole Hard Knocks controversy seems to hint he's going to be closed off to media again like he was before.

We'll have to wait and see if Bill Belichick or Jordon Hudson give more interviews after what happened with CBS, or if they'll just barrel down and focus on football and other events in their personal lives until further notice.