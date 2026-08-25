Mark Harmon Shared The 'Funny' Way NCIS: Origins Changed A Fundamental Detail About Gibbs

Mark Harmon is returning as Gibbs on the 2026 TV schedule, with live-action appearances as his beloved character on NCIS: Origins. As we prepare for the character's return to the CBS spinoff, I couldn't help but laugh at this interview in which Harmon shared the "funny" way Gibbs changed.

As fans freak out about the return and ogle new images of the veteran actor, I'm reminded of when he talked to ET about returning for the role a while back. He laughed at his current role as the series' narrator, noting that Gibbs was prided on his quiet demeanor on the original NCIS:

You know, it always struck me as funny, as a guy who doesn't talk much or very much on camera or whatever. That's what they created in this character for 20 years. And now I'm doing the voiceover for this show, and he never shuts up. He's talking all the time with the voiceover.

While he hadn't appeared on-camera on NCIS: Origins, Mark Harmon has served as the series' narrator for its first two seasons. As mentioned, it's a funny job to give the character, considering he wasn't known for speaking a ton on NCIS and was known for having a quiet intensity. He's also known for having a bunch of rules, which has me wondering if one of them includes not saying much.

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Mark Harmon's appearance on NCIS: Origins comes after the character made an offscreen appearance on NCIS and helped Alden Parker kill Director Vance's murderer. Gibbs then presumably returned home to Alaska, or off to whatever adventure we're about to see in NCIS: Origins.

I feel like it's relevant to bring up Gibbs' last mention in NCIS, because reintroducing the elder version of the character in Origins feels like an easy way to establish a crossover special. It'll be cool to see if that happens, and how a mystery from the past could play into something in the present day.

Of course, just because the old Gibbs is coming to NCIS: Origins doesn't mean the new one is going anywhere. Austin Stowell might've passed on the idea of playing the character initially, but he's still the star and will continue to tell stories from the character's early days. Stowell even got some tips from Tom Cruise to ensure he's able to do action roles as he ages, and I couldn't think of a better person to give advice on that.

As for what's ahead in NCIS: Origins Season 3, we saw the previous season end with Gibbs sharing a kiss with Lala. In addition to seeing that relationship grow, we'll undoubtedly see more adventures from the character prior to the events of the original series, and maybe learn some new things we hadn't previously known about.

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Check out the initial preview video below!

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Catch the Season 3 premiere of NCIS: Origins on CBS on October 6th. I'll be tuning in to hear Mark Harmon narrate and run around for what should be another great season of heart-pounding action and double the Gibbs fun.