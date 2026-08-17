The First Look At Chris Pratt In Terminal List Season 2 Is Shocking (Like Geico Caveman Shocking)

Chris Pratt's The Terminal List is premiering Season 2 on the 2026 TV schedule, and his James Reece is rocking a look so feral, a caveman could do it. In what could be mistaken for a Super Bowl commercial in which the actor is portraying the Geico Caveman, the actor is rocking both a scruffy beard and longer hair, which is quite a surprise to see.

Ahead of the series' big return on October 21st for those with a Prime subscription, Chris Pratt posted a first look on Instagram at James on his way to a Grizzly Adams lookalike competition. Take a look at the photo below:

(Image credit: Justin Lubin/Prime)

Additional photos from the season were released as well, including one confirming that Reece won't be scruffy the entire season. Check that out below, as well as a look at Luke Hemsworth's Jules rocking a mullet:

That's a pretty solid beard he's rocking, however short-lived it may be, and I gotta wonder if he grew that in the four years we waited to see The Terminal List return. Jokes aside, it's great to see that we'll finally get new episodes of the series, and we're lucky it's happening given how in-demand he is around Hollywood.

Granted, there was The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which set the stage for all we're going to see in Season 2. James Reece is getting a Presidential pardon for everything we've seen thus far, in exchange for helping take down a terrorist plot. Reece will presumably get a shave and a haircut, and go global in hopes of foiling this plot before innocent lives are hurt.

It's the type of military action drama mixed with just enough espionage to rank up there with some of the best action movies we've seen this year. I'm really hoping that the fans are hyped for these new episodes, especially since they've waited so long to see The Terminal List return to Amazon.

I think of all those excited to see The Terminal List return, no one here is more excited than Chris Pratt. Obviously, the star actor is always going to fuel the hype for a season, but after such a long wait, it's clear Pratt is proud of what they made for Season 2 and thinks that fans will respond well to it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'll certainly be keeping an eye on the return, as one can never predict how audiences will respond when so much time passes between seasons of a series on streaming. I think what helps The Terminal List heading into Season 2 is that it had the spinoff to help lead into it, but also the story feels like a different adventure entirely than what we saw in Season 1. The character is the same, of course, but the situation has changed.

We'll get to see it all for ourselves when The Terminal List Season 2 hits Prime Video on October 21st. I can't wait to see James back in action, and ready to see some nonstop action.