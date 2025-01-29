Martha Stewart's Favorite SNL Impersonation Of Her Hilariously Isn't One I'd Have Expected

Over the five-decade (and counting) history of Saturday Night Live, celebrity impressions are even more common than Alec Baldwin appearances, and Martha Stewart is among the most impersonated, due in part to her prolific career. Having a homegrown Xmas tree farm and a long-standing friendship with Snoop Dogg gives the writers a lot to work with. While she isn't yet one of SNL's upcoming guest hosts, she has revealed her favorite co-star's take on her, it’s not one that most would guess.

Stewart recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the two celebs chatted about her new Super Bowl commercial with Charli XCX, Traitors host Alan Cumming wanting her the reality show, and of course the backlog of Saturday Night Live impersonators. When Fallon asked who the cookbook author’s favorite was, she shared both an unexpected response and a BTS tidbit about the sketch.

He's my favorite. David [Spade]'s my favorite. He was wearing my poncho. Yeah, the real poncho.

Leave it to the world-class tastemaker to pick such a fun and bonkers favorite from the nine impressive impersonators, whose episodes can be streamed with a Peacock subscription. While all performers do the businesswoman justice, he does give provide an edge and that may put him ahead of the rest. It could also be that the Tommy Boy actor sourced her poncho for the out-of-jail bit.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Studio 8H conversation then opened up about Stewart's general opinions about being spoofed on the historic late-night show. The Bad Moms alum is pleased to be able to boast such a high count, and equated it to a classic adage, saying:

Yeah, I love it. . . . I do. Imitation is the highest form of flattery. And you might as well be imitated.

Stewart is truly one of a kind and a confident woman, down for anything as long as it’s done well and seemingly having a good time. The 2024 documentary highlighted that and more, which the 83-year-old had critiques of the finished Netflix production, mainly dealing with the finer details. That’s why the Martha Stewart's Menus for Entertaining author choice of David Spade as her favorite SNL is actually fitting.

The Grown Ups actor nails the post-jail TV personality’s attitude and demeanor incredibly. The clothing, wig and cigarette (not pictured) make this cold open. It makes me wonder if Spade were to reprise the impression and redo her killer 2023 Sports Illustrated issue, I’m guessing Stewart would be down for it! Seriously though, to hold the top spot for most renditions of oneself on Saturday Night Live means they’re a pretty special and successful person.

Hopefully, someday, we can expect Martha Stewart to be on the historic late-night comedy show, hopefully surrounded by the nine impersonators at some point.