Megan Fox and Martha Stewart Stun In Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Covers

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue was first released back in 1994, and has remained a part of pop culture in the decades that followed. This year was no exception, and four major celebrities graces the cover, with each offering their own look and spanning generations. That includes A-listers like Megan Fox and Martha Stewart, who both stunned as cover models of the swimsuit issue.

The long-running publication has been teasing its swimsuit models for a while now, and finally spilled the beans on outlets like Twitter. In the announcement you can see a total of four cover models: Megan Fox, Martha Stewart, pop star Kim Petras, and model Brooks Nader. Check it out below, courtesy of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Twitter:

So many icons, so little time! While there has been some discourse about the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue over the years, this year's group of cover models has the potential to show how it can change with the times. Specifically, having a number of different ages and body types on display for the latest issue.

The group of women are definitely going to turn heads, especially since they're known for making headlines individually. This is especially true for the Transformers actress, as fans have been following Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship woes over the past few months. But she looks gorgeous on the cover of Sports Illustrated, you can see a closer look at her cover photo below:

Of course, Megan Fox isn't the only A-listers included in this ensemble of women. Martha Stewart has gone viral countless times over the years, partly thanks to her friendship/collaboration with Snoop Dogg. Her images from Sports Illustrated have already broken the internet, as Stewart is seemingly aging in reverse. And she just continues to surprise the public regarding their perception of her.

As previously mentioned, the other two cover models are pop star Kim Petras and model Brooks Nader. Petras' star power has been steadily growing over the years, breaking new ground for the LGBTQ+ community in the process. And with another album on the way, it's a great time for her to go viral in this way.

Nader is perhaps the most traditional choice for the Sports Illustrated, given her career as a model. And her look is definitely going to turn heads, as she's rocking a red bathing suit that's giving serious Baywatch vibes. Although the look is also paired with some bangles that likely wouldn't be helpful in the water.

These four choices each offer something different for the swimsuit issue, and have their own unique fans. And as such, Sports Illustrated has something for everyone this year. And smart money says the images are going to go viral, and folks are going to be buying the magazine. We'll just have to wait and see.