I Just Found Out Martha Stewart Literally Planted Her Own Christmas Tree Farm So She Can Pick The Perfect Tree Each Year. Her Advice?

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, many are undoubtedly getting into the spirit by decorating their homes. One such person who’s famous for decking their halls in a big way is Martha Stewart. The now-83-year-old media personality has historically gone to great lengths to make her humble abode festive but, despite that, I didn’t even expect to learn this latest piece of information. Known for her amazing card displays , Stewart also planted her own Christmas tree farm so she could pick the best tree – and she has advice.

Martha Stewart recently talked about her tree farm during a segment for CBS News Sunday Morning. The star revealed that she planted this large stock of magnificent-looking trees in 2009 and, at the time, she planted about 609 of them. (Yeah, that’s the number she provided.) During the segment, Stewart also provided a sweet rundown of the pros and cons of certain trees and specifically highlighted the needle-centric Blue Spruce, Eastern White Pine (which has branches that are good for wreaths), the scented Balsam Fir and more.

During the video, the e-commerce giant went on to discuss how many tree aficionados have different tastes. She also shared one of the best parts of having a vast array of tree options to pick from:

A lot of people like big, fat trees. You can’t fit any ornaments on those big, fat trees. … Another thing that’s really nice about having a grove like this is that it’s very nice to cut some of the branches for decorations in your house or for wreaths.

It’s definitely on brand for Martha Stewart to have her own farm specifically for Christmas trees, given how much she commits to holidays and decorating. However, the notion of her doing so much to achieve that perfect tree every year is still somewhat wild to me. Part of that may be because I grew up in a household that utilized artificial trees (complete with pre-strung lights) were utilized. While I’ve always thought those store-bought creations were just fine, I do appreciate Stewart’s efforts. Gaze upon her personal forest in the video:

As the businesswoman mentioned, this is her favorite time of the year, and I can understand that, given the festivities and traditions that accompany the season. The former talk show host could probably also use this time for rest following what’s been a relatively busy year for her. During the last several months, she spent some time promoting her documentary, Martha , which she called “lazy.” Stewart also became involved in a humorous social media situation, after she said Ryan Reynolds wasn’t that “funny.” Said comments made waves and even generated a cheeky response from Hugh Jackman .

I can’t think of a better time than the Christmas season to relax and rejuvenate one’s self, and it’s easy to get the feeling that Martha Stewart is going to do just that. Here’s hoping that she enjoys the holiday with the tree of her choosing. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to put away the box that my faux fir came out of.

Those who want insight into the famed publisher’s personal life can grab a Netflix subscription and stream Martha now. Surely, it’ll make for an interesting watch during any downtime you have amid the holiday season.