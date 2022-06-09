The Ultimate Timeline Of Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg's Adorable Friendship

There are some friendships in Hollywood that I can just get behind, like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez sharing their love for each other, or how Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson rip on each other constantly, but a friendship that has always fascinated and amused me is one I never saw coming - Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

From the first time they met all the way to now, these two, seemingly, complete opposites have somehow come together to form an iconic friendship, both on screen and off. For those who are just as confused about where this friendship began, here is the ultimate timeline of their partnership.

(Image credit: Syndication/Hallmark Channel)

Snoop Dogg And Martha Met On A Segment On Her Show In 2008

Back in 2008, Martha Stewart was one of the many celebrities with a talk show, simply called The Martha Stewart Show. Besides having guests come to speak to her, she’d also have cooking segments, and Snoop Dogg was featured on one back in 2008, which you cans see on Martha Stewart’s YouTube channel.

In this segment, he made mashed potatoes, and instantly, you can tell these two have hilarious chemistry. It was the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

(Image credit: Syndication/Hallmark Channel)

It Wasn’t Long Before Snoop Returned To The Show In 2009 - For Another Cooking Segment

In 2009, Snoop Dogg ended up reuniting with Stewart again during yet another segment of her show in front of a very happy crowd, where the two of them made brownies together. Snoop would jokingly ask Stewart about when they were adding “the stuff” to their brownies - to which she would respond with a smile and say, “later.” Already, these two were so adorable together on screen.

@marthastewart hi sunshine. need some goodies for Prince Williams bachelor party. i got the tracc #WET u get the snacks @clarencehouseNovember 30, 2010 See more

Snoop Playfully Tweets At Martha In 2010 And 2013

It would be a little bit of time before these two came back together, but Snoop Dogg didn’t let this chemistry go, as in both 2010 and in 2013, he playfully tweeted at Martha Stewart. One Twitter post in 2010 was about him jokingly asking her for “goodies” for Prince William's bachelor party.

The other message on his Twitter page in 2013 was him asking Stewart, “watchy bakn’ !!” while showing a hilarious photoshopped picture of the two of them together.

(Image credit: Martha Stewart YouTube Channel)

Martha Admitted She Wished They Were Closer Friends In A Reddit AMA In 2014

For those who don’t know, a Reddit AMA is an “Ask Me Anything” interview, and many celebrities often do these to answer fan questions, such as Benedict Cumberbatch , Dan Harmon, and more. Martha Stewart took to the social media platform in 2014 for her own Reddit AMA, where she simply admitted that she wished she and Snoop Dogg were better friends when someone asked her about him.

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

But Soon They Reunited In 2015 For The Roast Of Justin Bieber

The Justin Bieber Comedy Central Roast was hilarious and had some amazing jokes flying his way, but for us, this was the time where we got to celebrate Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart coming back together again on television, with both of them having some pretty hilarious comments for the popular singer.

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Stewart spoke about the event, denying that she and Snoop smoked weed the night of the roast, but saying she got a contact high off of him by just being there, while laughing the whole time:

I got high just sitting there…we had to sit on the stage for four hours, and the secondary smoke was just as powerful. I was totally high by the time I got up to that microphone.

(Image credit: ABC)

The Two Come Back Together Again in 2016 - And Compete On The $100,000 Pyramid

Eventually, these two came back together to compete on a gameshow, with an appearance on The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC - where they actually did quite well as Martha Stewart quizzed Snoop Dogg about lavish household goods.

Snoop Dogg is one of expensive tastes. Who knows what wainscoting is just off the top of their head? I’m impressed.

(Image credit: VH1)

The Same Year, The Best News Came - The Announcement Of Their Joint Cooking Show

Are you ready to learn how to cook ? Then this is the show for you, because in 2016 it was announced that Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart would have their own joint cooking show, according to Deadline .

The show, titled Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party originally (later changed to Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party), ran for two seasons on VH1, showing just how well these two really work together and how adorable they truly are. The show was even nominated for an Emmy Award!

(Image credit: Chronicle Books)

And In 2018, Martha Stewart Wrote The Forward For Snoop’s Personal Cookbook

We all know that Snoop Dogg loves his brownies - no, not those brownies, but regular ones, too! Because, he decided to follow in the steps of Martha Stewart and release his own cookbook in 2018.

At this point, the two of them were co-stars and close friends, and Martha Stewart actually wrote the forward for Snoop’s cookbook, called From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen.

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Two Of Them Cook Together Again For A Salesforce Event - Featuring Christmas Cookies

We were all going through it in 2020, with the pandemic and other scary news being top of mind. Leave it to these two to bring a smile to our faces. In a cute Instagram post in December 2020, Martha Stewart talked about her and Snoop Dogg working together on a Salesforce event for a “tutorial” of cookie baking and decorating, where tons of people watched.

(Image credit: Animal Planet)

They Took Their Friendship To The Next Level And Hosted Puppy Bowl, 2021

What’s better than the 2021 Super Bowl? That's right, the 2021 Puppy Bowl, which these two ended up hosting together that year, sporting cute jerseys and holding even cuter puppies.

It’s way more endearing knowing about their friendship now, as Snoop Dogg said in an interview with Buzzfeed that every moment with Martha Stewart is a “special moment.”

Every time I’m around her is a great memory because we share a special kind of relationship. We're just two people who honestly love each other, and love what we do, and bring out the best of each other. Every moment we’re together is a special moment.

Ugh, he’s so sweet!

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Same Year, They Had A New Halloween-Themed Baking Show Together, Snoop And Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween

When you think of Halloween, maybe you think of Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise or the best horror movies out there, but for me, I think of these two goofballs as they hosted a Peacock original series together in 2021, titled Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween.

The two of them, alongside Alvin Zhou from Buzzfeed Tasty, judged spooky creations from contestants, continuing to show just how great their chemistry is and how much they love food.

(Image credit: Discovery+)

And In 2022, They Reunited To Host Puppy Bowl 2022

You thought the Puppy Bowl was done? Nah. They were so good in their 2021 hosting gig that they were brought back for Puppy Bowl 2022, where the two of them continued to cheer for their opposing teams, Ruff and Fluff, to win it all. I mean, if you can’t smile while watching these buddies cheer on puppies, I don’t know what will make you smile.

It’s unknown exactly what these two will do next, but I can guarantee that no matter what, it will be a fun time, and probably include some banging food as well. Writing this made me hungry. I gotta go read Snoop Dogg’s cookbook now.