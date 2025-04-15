Someone Asked Snoop Dogg If He’s Smoked Pot With Martha Stewart, And His Answer Is Too Polite
These two are simply the best.
There are plenty of iconic Hollywood duos out there — Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Steve Martin and Martin Short, to name a few — but none of these relationships is as delightfully mindboggling as the friendship between Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. Some have suggested that the pair bonded over their shared love of the cannabis, but what's the truth? Have they ever smoked weed together? Snoop’s answer to that question is pretty sneaky.
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are reportedly hosting a cannabis pairing dinner in L.A. to celebrate the fast-approaching stoner holiday of 4/20, and while the rapper admitted that his 83-year-old buddy “knows how to have a good time,” he stopped short of confirming that he’s actually smoked with the lifestyle queen. When asked directly, he told OK! magazine:
I guess you could say Snoop Dogg puff, puff, passed on that question! The D-O-double G has zero qualms about letting everyone know he’s a friend of Mary Jane — even as a coach on The Voice, several cracks were made about what went on in his dressing room — but how polite of him not to smoke and tell!
When Martha Stewart started her podcast in 2022, she had Snoop Dogg on as a guest, where she said she hadn’t “taken up the habit,” per Business Insider, but that she thoroughly enjoyed the contact high that came with sitting next to the rapper.
Snoop, in turn, called her “the secondhand queen,” and said:
Again! What a gentleman he is!
Martha Stewart made a similar claim following the hilarious Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015. She said on Seth Meyers’ late-night show that contrary to what Jeff Ross said about her getting high with him and Snoop during the show, she hadn’t actually partaken. She clarified:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Despite who’s actually doing the inhaling, it’s pretty obvious that the dynamic duo have shared some fun times together over the years. We’ve gotten to witness plenty of it, too, on cooking specials like Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner, where they even recreated the famous Ghost pottery scene.
Snoop Dogg may not be willing to spill the tea on Martha Stewart’s habits, but he’s very open about why the two are such good friends. He told OK!:
I’ll raise a glass of “Gin & Juice” to that!
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
One Detail I Hadn’t Noticed About Eddie Murphy In SNL's 'Scared Straight' Sketch That John Mulaney Pointed Out Is Absolutely Perfect
A Beautiful Moment' Friends' Maggie Wheeler Still Misses Matthew Perry, And Shared A Touching Moment Where She Believes His Spirit Watched Over Her