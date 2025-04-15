Someone Asked Snoop Dogg If He’s Smoked Pot With Martha Stewart, And His Answer Is Too Polite

These two are simply the best.

Martha and Snoop promoting their new show.
(Image credit: VH1)

There are plenty of iconic Hollywood duos out there — Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Steve Martin and Martin Short, to name a few — but none of these relationships is as delightfully mindboggling as the friendship between Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. Some have suggested that the pair bonded over their shared love of the cannabis, but what's the truth? Have they ever smoked weed together? Snoop’s answer to that question is pretty sneaky.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are reportedly hosting a cannabis pairing dinner in L.A. to celebrate the fast-approaching stoner holiday of 4/20, and while the rapper admitted that his 83-year-old buddy “knows how to have a good time,” he stopped short of confirming that he’s actually smoked with the lifestyle queen. When asked directly, he told OK! magazine:

We've definitely shared some good vibes, let's just say that. Always chill, but elevated.

I guess you could say Snoop Dogg puff, puff, passed on that question! The D-O-double G has zero qualms about letting everyone know he’s a friend of Mary Jane — even as a coach on The Voice, several cracks were made about what went on in his dressing room — but how polite of him not to smoke and tell!

When Martha Stewart started her podcast in 2022, she had Snoop Dogg on as a guest, where she said she hadn’t “taken up the habit,” per Business Insider, but that she thoroughly enjoyed the contact high that came with sitting next to the rapper.

Snoop, in turn, called her “the secondhand queen,” and said:

I make sure she gets all the secondhand smoke.

Again! What a gentleman he is!

Martha Stewart made a similar claim following the hilarious Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015. She said on Seth Meyers’ late-night show that contrary to what Jeff Ross said about her getting high with him and Snoop during the show, she hadn’t actually partaken. She clarified:

I got high just sitting there … we had to sit on the stage for four hours, and the secondary smoke was just as powerful. I was totally high by the time I got up to that microphone.

Despite who’s actually doing the inhaling, it’s pretty obvious that the dynamic duo have shared some fun times together over the years. We’ve gotten to witness plenty of it, too, on cooking specials like Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner, where they even recreated the famous Ghost pottery scene.

Snoop Dogg may not be willing to spill the tea on Martha Stewart’s habits, but he’s very open about why the two are such good friends. He told OK!:

There’s a lot of laughter, good conversation and a mutual respect for each other’s craft and unique styles. We’re like puzzle pieces that fit perfectly together. We bring out the best in each other, and it always leads to something special.

I’ll raise a glass of “Gin & Juice” to that!

