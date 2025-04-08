Matlock’s Kathy Bates Admits She Tries To Avoid Internet Comments, But One Story From A Fan Is Too Notable Not To Share

Kathy Bates’ Matlock continues to prove herself a successful draw to the 2025 TV schedule after earning a Season 2 renewal in the fall just weeks after its premiere. The actress has already taken home a Critics Choice Award, and it wouldn’t be surprising if more nominations and awards were on the way. But even despite its widespread popularity, Bates has mostly strayed from reading online comments, but there was one notable comment that got her attention.

Having been in the industry for numerous decades, Bates knows a thing or two about receiving negative comments. It’s why she tries to not look at what people are saying about her and her work, revealing during a panel at Deadline’s Contenders TV event that she makes it a point not to read comments, or else she’ll go nuts over it, no matter how much praise she gets. In her words:

There was a comment on the Reddit board about last week’s episode. I’m not allowed to read Instagram or Reddit because I could see a gazillion wonderful things, then I’ll see one negative thing, and that’s what I’ll pick up on. Although I hear that it’s very human, so it makes me feel better.

People can definitely get nasty on the Internet, and I can’t blame Bates for trying to avoid it all. Even with Matlock doing so well, and is keeping fans on the edge of their seats with cliffhangers and twists, not everyone feels the same way.

Luckily, there was at least one comment that Bates heard about from showrunner and executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman on Reddit that really put into perspective just how important the series is, and I absolutely love it. The Oscar winner explained:

There was [a comment] that she read about a woman who was on a jury, and last week’s episode had to do with the woman who had been on a jury and who was bullied so much that she ended up caving when the man really was innocent and had been in prison for 21 years. This woman on the Reddit board said it really hit her hard because she had the same experience of being on a jury like that. So, as a result of that, when she goes in to be called for jury duty, she explains this, and they don’t take her.

The fact that a female fan was able to resonate with Matlock and so clearly relate to it was probably a great thing to see for Bates, especially if she only expects the worst from online reactions. That woman definitely isn't the only voice of positivity out there, and she won’t be the last one to relate to Matlock in whatever situation the show depicts. Viewers seeing themselves in relatable characters is a huge part of what makes some shows work while others don't.

Even though filming Matlock comes with challenges, it seems to be worth it if Bates is getting comments like that Reddit one. Bates has also been killing it on the show, especially when it comes to her emotional performances, and I can’t wait to see how that will continue in these final episodes of Season 1 and going into Season 2. Of course, it will also be fun to see just how else fans can relate to the show.

Meanwhile, there are still a few episodes left of Matlock’s first season, and it will definitely be fun to see what happens and how the twists and cliffhangers continue. Knowing that there is already a second season on the way will make the finale worth it since there’s a good chance fans will be left hanging. New episodes air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.