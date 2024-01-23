Meghan Markle Is Rumored For Suits Spinoff, But Would She Return To TV? What A PR Expert Says

One year ago, I doubt anyone would have thought that people would still be going kinda crazy over Suits and its arrival for those with a Netflix subscription , even though it’s been on the streamer for nearly seven months now. After the legal drama hit the service, the instant and massive popularity led many fans to call for a reboot/revival so that they could catch up with Mike, Rachel, Donna, Harvey and the rest of the legal eagles from the series. Well, creator Aaron Korsh is working on a spinoff set in the same world, and there are rumors that Rachel Zane herself, Meghan Markle, might appear, but would she actually return to television? A PR expert thinks he knows the answer.

Would Meghan Markle Return To TV For The Suits Spinoff?

While the Duchess of Sussex had been kicking around Hollywood for several years before taking on the role of whip smart paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits, this is the show that definitely made her beloved by millions of fans. Markle finally reacted publicly to the series’ streaming success , and The Mirror notes that a new character written for the spinoff seems perfect for her, so fans definitely want her back. About her hoped-for return, PR expert Matt Yanofsky told the outlet:

There's dozens of women in Hollywood who could play that role. However, casting Meghan would create guaranteed headlines across the world.

So, here’s the deal with this spinoff. It’s been confirmed that new “amazing looking people” will star in the potential series, but a brand new character by the name of Erica looks like it would be right up the Harry & Meghan star’s alley. She’s described as being a deeply career-oriented “smarter than everyone” type, who’s also a Californian in her 30s with a lot going on in her personal life. I think we can all see how that character might be a great one for Markle, however, would the one-time official royal actually go back to acting, and do it on another TV show? Yanofsky said:

Does Meghan want to work this much and go to a set every week? Based on what happened with her podcast, she likely doesn't want such a stressful, time consuming job.

I mean, he makes some very good points. Not only would the mother of two be on set every week, but it would likely require long work days Monday through Friday. Her life now is very different from that of even the most famous TV stars, so it would be a big gamble to assume that potentially starring in a series would be something she’d want right now.

Plus, as he noted, there is the whole Archetypes of it all. It in the summer of 2023 that the Sussexes' reported $20 million deal with Spotify came to close after less than three years, probably because they only delivered the one, aforementioned, 12-episode podcast. That news came not only with Spotify exec Bill Simmons publicly calling the famous couple “fucking grifters,” but rumors that Markle didn’t interview her podcast guests , which Andy Cohen had to shut down. On top of that, the celebrity couple has also had a hell of time getting their many proposed Netflix shows off the ground, and that could be another hold up for her return to acting.

Even though many Suits fans would probably love to see Markle portray another lawyer in a series reminiscent of their fave, it really does seem incredibly unlikely that the spinoff would see her return as a thespian in any full-time capacity. But, I suppose stranger things have happened.