Suits Spinoff's Update Confirms Different 'Good Looking People' Will Star, But Not Everything Is Changing

Suits exploded in popularity on streaming in 2023 despite coming to an end with the ninth season back in 2019, and the new fans have been rewarded with news of a spinoff in development. The new show won't pick up where Suits left off with familiar faces like Harvey and Mike, however, and a lot is going to be different. Now, fresh details have been revealed about the L.A.-set series to confirm some elements that will be brand new and some that will feel like the original series.

According to Universal International Studios president Beatrice Springborn at the Content London industry conference in the U.K. (via Variety), the new series will have "the same energy and good looking people" like the original, and is actively in development with original show creator Aaron Korsh writing. She reportedly referred to the project as Suits L.A., although that is not confirmed as the official title. Also describing it as "so fun and happy," Springborn elaborated:

It is amazing looking people in great clothes but at the core of it you can’t have a show that’s successful with just that. It has to have great storytelling and great character work. So how do you do something that can be ongoing, have a gloss to it and be a continuing series that everyone wants?

It seems safe to say that the new take on Suits will be aesthetically pleasing with "amazing looking people" wearing "great outfits," which was true to the original series as well... despite Mike starting out in need of a makeover. So, even though original cast members from the original show or even the Pearson spinoff (which joined Suits in streaming via Peacock Premium subscription over the summer) aren't expected to be part of the project, it won't feel totally separate. According to Beatrice Springborn, the show will be set "in the same timeframe" as Suits.

News that the spinoff is moving forward doesn't come as a huge surprise after the summer of Suits absolutely crushing on streaming services. While it's possible that the surge in numbers was due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike cutting down the amount of new scripted content as well as the show's arrival on Netflix, new fans were clamoring for new episodes. At the time, comments from creator Aaron Korsh seemingly shut down the possibility of a revival, but a spinoff was clearly not out of the question.

Korsh also had his own take on why so many people were watching Suits circa 2023, including Megan Markle as a star, going viral on TikTok, and the appeal of its "inherent optimism" during the strikes in the entertainment industry. He opened up about the hard work of continuing to come up with plots after nine seasons, although I can't help but wonder if Harvey and Mike's ending in Seattle opened the door for a soft reboot if Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams were available.

For now, fans of the franchise revisit Suits streaming with a Netflix subscription, and both Suits and Pearson on Peacock. You can also check out our 2024 TV schedule for what's on the way to the small screen in the new year.