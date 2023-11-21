’Isn’t That Wild?’: Meghan Markle Has Finally Reacted To Suits’ Popularity On Netflix

When it comes to streaming content in 2023, one could say this has truly been the year of Suits. USA Network’s legal drama, which ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, emerged as a hot title this summer, crushing it on Netflix’s Top 10 trending list . Since then, some of the stars, writers and producers behind the show have spoken out about its resurgence. Someone who’d remained mum on the topic was former cast member Meghan Markle, though the royal has, of course, had other responsibilities on her plate as of late. Now, however, the former actress has finally weighed in on the matter, and it sounds like she finds it as “wild” as many others do.

Meghan Markle notably played the role of paralegal (and eventual attorney) Rachel Zane during the hit show’s first seven seasons. She ultimately departed the production after she decided to retire from acting upon her engagement to Prince Harry. Markle appeared at Variety’s recent Women of Power event, where the news outlet caught up with her to chat about a bevy of topics. When asked about the high number of Netflix subscribers who’ve checked out Suits in the past few months, the Duchess of Sussex’s initial response was relatively brief and to the point:

Isn’t that wild?

It really is pretty amazing, when you think about it. Suits sat in the Top 10 list for weeks before it was pushed out of the standings. And if that weren’t impressive enough, the series broke the Nielsen record for all-time overall streaming, surpassing Ozark in the process . Meghan Markle seems to be very impressed with what her former show has managed to accomplish. Later in her interview with the trade, she recalled her time working on the series and shared thoughts about why the program has been so highly sought-after:

I have no idea. It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.

More on Suits (Image credit: USA Network) Suits Star Patrick J. Adams Cheekily Updated Instagram Bio To Joke About Meghan Markle And The Show's Netflix Success

This streaming boom garnered some varied reactions from members of the cast and crew. Gabriel Macht (who played Harvey Specter) appeared enthused with the situation and, amid the craze, he recalled speaking to a fan who’d seen the show 17 times . He then challenged others to stream it in an attempt to catch up with that devotee. Series creator Aaron Korsh also opened up about the popularity , attributing it to several factors like the relatable characters and continued public interest in Meghan Markle.

Amid the fad, there was much speculation regarding whether that traction could be parlayed into a revival. It was ultimately confirmed in October that a new Suits show is on the way , though it won’t be a sequel, prequel or spinoff. Instead, Aaron Korsh is developing a series that’s set in the same universe and features a new setting and roster of characters. One would think there’s a possibility that some familiar faces could pop in, but the chances of Meghan Markle reappearing as Rachel are probably slim. Regardless, it’s cool that the actress-turned-royal appreciates the love the TV show has experienced.