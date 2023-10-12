Suits Is Getting A New TV Show After Streaming Popularity, But I'm Not Sure This Is What Fans Want

Suits may have wrapped its run on USA back in 2019, but the legal drama was a smash streaming hit over the summer of 2023. In fact, the show was so wildly popular for viewers with Netflix subscriptions and/or Peacock Premium subscriptions that speculation began to spread about new episodes being produced for a revival or spinoff. That previously seemed unlikely in light of comments from creator Aaron Korsh, but now a new Suits show is in development. I'm just not convinced that it's what fans wanted for a return to that world.

Creator Aaron Korsh is reportedly developing a new show set in the Suits universe for NBCUniversal, according to Variety, but the project would not be a spinoff, sequel, or prequel to the original show, which... probably isn't what fans who want more Suits with the likes of Harvey and Mike had in mind. Instead, the setting would be a new place with new characters. That's not entirely surprising, as Korsh previously said that it was "really hard" to come up with ideas about how Mike and Harvey's stories would continue after the series finale in 2019. He also floated the idea of a prequel centered on Robert Zane, played by Wendell Pierce.

Given that Megan Markle would be unlikely to reprise her role as Robert's daughter, a prequel could certainly explain why adult Rachel is nowhere to be seen. Now, however, it seems that the next show in the Suits franchise will be short on any connections to the original series. It is worth noting that the project is said to be in very early stages of development, motivated by the show's success on streaming platforms.

No network or platform is reportedly attached at the time of writing; Suits aired on USA for all nine seasons, but that NBCUniversal network is short on scripted content in recent years. A new Aaron Korsh series revisiting that TV universe could have a high enough profile that it would warrant airing on NBC or releasing as a Peacock original. Chucky is currently the last scripted show standing on USA, and the creator recently explained why Season 3 will air in two parts. NBC is of course already the home for hit legal dramas with the three Law & Order shows.

The new project wouldn't be the first time that the franchise branched off in a new direction, but the Gina Torres-led spinoff lasted for only a single season after Jessica made her move to Chicago for Pearson. That show obviously starred a Suits familiar face and featured Suits actors including D.B. Woodside and Gabriel Macht as guest stars, and released before the TV universe became a smash hit on streaming. So, Pearson not taking off isn't a sign that another show would flop. (You can find Pearson streaming on Peacock along with Suits.)

At the time of writing, NBCUniversal has not yet commented on reports of Aaron Korsh developing a new take on a Suits show. The resolution of the WGA writers strike could be the best news for the project, as development could move forward without the SAG-AFTRA actors strike forcing a halt. For now, you can always revisit Suits' first eight seasons streaming on Netflix and all nine seasons (plus Pearson) on Peacock.