Melanie C Poked Fun At Fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham On Drag Race, And Fans Can't Get Enough
By Rachel Romean published
Mel C threw some sporty shade at Posh Spice.
If you wanna be on Drag Race, you gotta get with Melanie C. The English songstress, better known as the Spice Girls' Sporty Spice, just appeared as a guest judge on the new reality spin-off RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World to share critiques and words of wisdom for the new contestants. Along the way, she found the time to throw some epic shade at her former bandmate Victoria Beckham - and the fans couldn't get enough.
In the series premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World, Spice Girl Melanie C used her platform as guest judge to serve lewks and poke fun at Posh Spice, a.k.a Victoria Beckham. Check out the clip below:
Melanie C throwing shade at another Spice Girl in RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs. The World! 👀 #spicegirls #dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/5nzqxungOsFebruary 2, 2022
Melanie C, who has also spoken candidly about her fellow pop stars in other ways, informed British contestant Baga Chipz that she was giving off Posh Spice vibes in her talent show performance, although her vocals were a marked improvement over Victoria Beckham’s during her stint as a pop star. [Explosion sounds.] Melanie C even used Baga Chipz’ signature catchphrase from Season 1 of Drag Race UK, proving that she’s a bona fide fangirl. She also compared Baga Chipz’ lip-syncing skills to that of the Spice Girls. It may not actually have been a compliment, but it sure was funny.
While Melanie C’s jibe was all in good-natured fun, the fans were clearly living for the pop music-fueled drama. Some wondered if, unlike the mantra repeated in “Wannabe,” friendship isn’t forever:
Victoria Beckham hasn’t responded to the hilarious call-out, but this Twitter user imagines that she’s preparing to contact the proper authorities:
Victoria after watching Mel C #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/WcNdTbyp6cFebruary 1, 2022
None of the other Spice Girls have fired back so far, though, so it’s likely they all just shared a good laugh. And for the most part, Drag Race fans were more than happy to simply cheer on the pop diva. In this Twitter user’s eyes, Melanie C’s appearance was top of the class:
Just how good was Melanie C? RuPaul’s Drag Race has boasted several high-profile guest judges, including Lizzo and Lady Gaga, but this fan is convinced that Melanie C just might be the GOAT:
Whether she’s showing off her insane abs or releasing a brand new memoir, it’s clear that Melanie C still knows how to spice up her life. New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World will be released on WOWPresents Plus in the United States, and will air on BBC Three the the United Kingdom. Season 14 of the original RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently airing on Fridays at 8pm on VH1.
Actor, singer, and occasional dancer. Likes: fashion, books, old buildings. Dislikes: cilantro, the NJ Turnpike, sneaker wedges.
