​​RuPaul's Drag Race Fans Respond After Lizzo Slays The Season 14 Premiere

The queens are back, back, back again. The hit reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race has officially kicked off Season 14, and fans are thrilled to see the new line-up of prospective drag superstars. They were also agog to see that the main guest judge for the season premiere episode was none other than pop superstar and expert flutist Lizzo.

The Season 14 premiere of the Emmy Award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race hit VH1 last Friday. In addition to introducing seven fierce new queens, the episode also featured one absolutely stunning guest judge. Lizzo, the singer behind hits like ‘Juice’ and ‘Truth Hurts,’ hit the mainstage to serve stunning looks and honest critiques in equal measure.

Fans were, understandably, thrilled. Though Lizzo gave herself a thorough introduction, fans immediately recognized the pop goddess:

loved hearing @lizzo introduce herself on #DragRace as if we all don’t already live for her 🤩and her look MY GOD pic.twitter.com/OXUGbmfYBmJanuary 8, 2022 See more

Fans also commented on Lizzo's futuristic outfit - after all, this is RuPaul's Drag Race we're talking about. Lewks are not just an optional dress code, they're an absolute necessity. Styled by Marko Monroe and reminiscent of Tina Turner's 'Thunderdome' look from the 'We Don't Need Another Hero' music video, Lizzo shined like a mirrorball in her silvery mesh extravaganza. Fashion mavens were quick to take note:

.@lizzo left no crumbs with this look. #DragRace pic.twitter.com/MXiQ8mnkZeJanuary 8, 2022 See more

Lizzo also endeared herself to the viewers when she praised instant fan-favorite Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, who she dubbed a ‘supernova.’ Longtime Drag Race judge Michelle Visage wasn’t quite eating up everything Kornbread was serving, but Lizzo and drag legend RuPaul were more than happy to shush her in favor of applauding the future challenge winner and South Carolina native.

RuPaul and Lizzo shutting down Michelle was EVERYTHING #DragRace pic.twitter.com/ikBTtb0rjfJanuary 8, 2022 See more

Lizzo delivered such a memorable performance on RuPaul's Drag Race that even past contestants gave her a social media shout-out. BOA (also known as Bitch On Arrival), an alum of Season 1 of the spinoff Canada's Drag Race, attested that Lizzo might snag herself a spot in the Top Four.

I really hope @lizzo wins this season of @RuPaulsDragRaceJanuary 8, 2022 See more

While most fans are more than familiar with Lizzo in the year 2022, there was a time when the ‘Cuz I Love You’ songstress wasn’t making headlines. One Twitter user noted that Lizzo had actually appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest judge in an episode of Season 10. However, she wasn’t the headlining act that she is now; instead, at the time, Lizzo was unknown to many Drag Race fans (although the lip sync was indeed to ‘Good as Hell’). Now, Lizzo is a superstar worthy of a season premiere , and this fan got a little emotional:

Shoutout to @lizzo for going from a relatively unknown guest judge on season 10 (yes, she’s been a judge before!) to being a headlining premiere judge on season 14. Ya love to see it #DragRace pic.twitter.com/3RdOeQZmp2January 8, 2022 See more