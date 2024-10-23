Shrek 5 Is Coming, And Al Pacino (Of All People) Seems Ready For It

We’ve all been waiting for the fifth installment of our favorite ogre from Duloc to recapture our hearts while making some goofy jokes in the process. Shrek somehow sustains through pop culture decades and has cemented his place, and rightfully so. Not many can pull off being a dynamic and flexible internet meme across multiple platforms (especially with the confirmation of his return), having a musical based on him and his friends, and an A-lister fan club, the most notable of the moment being Al Pacino.

In case you missed it, the Scarface star has been making headlines for a few different reasons, including why he waited decades to watch the 1972 masterpiece. One of the most surprising and out-of-the-blue reasons emerged while talking about his now available book, Sonny Boy, with the BBC. During the interview, the 84-year-old shared that his daughter made the Shrek-themed phone case, so he kept it.

With at least a few of the Pacinos on board for the 2026 return, Shrek 5 and everything that’s known so far, I think it's safe to say, bring it on. The slimy, smelly green ogre has been long overdue to make his return since the last installment was almost a decade and a half ago. Although the world did expand during the time period and led to the Puss in Boots series.

On the off chance, anyone needs a recap or reminder, the movie is based on a book published in 1990 of the same name. It's a series that centers around a curmudgeonly ogre named Shrek who embarks on a series of adventures and mishaps amongst other classic fairy tale creatures, all who have a comedic twist to them.

Shrek 5 will see the return of the "All Star" cast, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. As of now the trio of Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona are the only confirmed, but with a monster franchise, we’re sure to see some great talent join. Helming the coming film is Walt Dohrn, who is making his directorial debut but has been heavily a part of the Shrekverse since the beginning.

The universe of Shrek has something for everyone within its franchise, compare your favorites with our top rankings. In the meantime, I hope Pacino displays more appreciation for the fun fairytale gang in continually unexpected and heartwarming ways. After all, there is still another year ahead of us before the much awaited fifth movie lands on July 1, 2026.

In the meantime, If you’d like to catch up on or watch the previous four movies you can do so with a Peacock subscription. If you’re looking for some extra ogre content, Shrek the Musical is available to stream with a Prime subscription. And if you’re really dying for some extra ogre material, you can scour the internet for things like this special effect visual video of him terrorizing a rave.