Mike Rowe Was Not Happy About Jimmy Kimmel Saying Plumbers Couldn't Evolve,' But Says: 'Being Offended Is Always A Choice’

Mike Rowe has made a name for himself, in part, by highlighting professions that require hard work (and can include some messy situations). That was especially true of Rowe’s long-running Discovery Channel series, Dirty Jobs, on which he got a taste of different careers, from sewer inspector to animal control specialist. Rowe also tried his hand at plumbing on an episode, and he recently took issue with plumber-related comments Jimmy Kimmel made during episodes of his show.

During the March 24th broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host commented on former Oklahoma senator Markwayne Mullin, who was recently named the Secretary of Homeland Security. Kimmel mentioned that Mullin used to be a “low-level MMA fighter and a plumber” and mused that “we have a plumber protecting us from terrorism.” On the March 26th episode, Kimmel said he wasn’t criticizing plumbers and added, “I wouldn't put a plumber in charge of homeland security for the same reason I wouldn't call a five star general to pull a rat out of my toilet.”

Rowe shared his response to Kimmel’s remarks on X, where he also included a photo of himself in front of a clogged toilet. Via his lengthy response, the media personality reflected on Kimmel’s comments and the backlash the host received for them. From there, Rowe talked about a person being able to choose whether they were “offended” and questioned whether people could be given the space to grow:

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Being offended is always a choice, and I don’t choose to be offended by a joke, even one that comes at the expense of the skilled tradespeople my foundation tries to elevate. But I am a tad butt hurt by the suggestion that skilled workers should never evolve into something new, and that competence is somehow limited to one vocation.

Also, in that message, Rowe seemed to agree with the “skill” aspect of Kimmel’s assessment. However, the Somebody’s Gotta Do It star also made an analogy to illustrate another point:

Obviously, expertise and skill are important. If I need a new kidney, I’d prefer a doctor do the surgery, not a late-night talk show host. But if the doctor in question used to host a talk show, why would I hold that against him?

Rowe has long spoken out in support of those who participate in craftsmen-based positions and, through his shows, he has highlighted essential workers. While Rowe has been real about some of the worst gigs he had on Dirty Jobs (which aired 10 seasons between 2013 and 2023), he seems to appreciate those experiences. He previously used the military to illustrate his love for the show, saying that he appreciates that the people who work those tough jobs typically have a “band of brother mentality” while at work.

As of this writing, Jimmy Kimmel has not responded to Mike Rowe’s social media post. Time will tell if Kimmel will address his plumber comments again on air, as the latest season of his show continues amid the 2026 TV schedule. When it comes to whether Rowe would be open to a dialogue, that remains to be seen, as he said at the end of his message that “I’d love to chat but I’ve gotta pull a rat out of my toilet…”