Roommates Is Still Rolling On Netflix, And I Know What I Want A Spinoff To Be About

Roommates is still rolling on streaming, and anyone with a Netflix subscription owes it to themselves to check it out. Sadie Sander's comedy is a hit with lots of memorable performances, and if anyone involved is thinking about a potential sequel, I think there's an underrated character who could star in a spinoff movie.

Martin Herlihy's role in Roommates may not be as meaty as his Saturday Night Live co-star, Sarah Sherman, but George steals the show all the same. At the end of the movie, I found myself disappointed he didn't play a larger role, but I think that's a blessing in disguise, as he could be the subject of a spinoff in an adventure tied to the university.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Think There's Real Storytelling Potential With Martin Herlihy's George

First off, hats off to Roommates for reminding me about Ultimate Frisbee, one of the few things that remains universal in college culture across the past few decades. It's arguably the peak time in the average person's life in which Frisbee is at its most relevant, and then after college, it disappears. I can't even tell you the last time I saw a frisbee in real life, much less threw one.

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George is so invested in playing Ultimate Frisbee that he continues to attend college in the present day of the story, strictly so he can keep playing. He also falls into some of the more stereotypical college students, being an experimental drug user and party animal. He feels like a relic of movies about the wild nature of college life, and that made me nostalgic for one in 2026.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I'd Take A Throwback Or Modern Day Story About George On Campus

It's also worth noting that Roommates gave us two avenues where George could star in a spinoff. We could get one that takes place in the movie's past timeline, which is squarely set back when I would've been in college, and makes me feel ancient. I appreciate the nostalgia, though, and wouldn't mind feeling dated because we don't have a ton of millennial nostalgia movies.

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The other option is to give us a thirty-something George going to college amongst a ton of current-generation college kids, which sounds equally as entertaining. It feels like something that could become what Vince Vaughn did in Old School, but for a new generation.

I also think leaning into the whole Ultimate Frisbee bit would be interesting, like maybe he's bussing the school's team to a big tournament where all the colleges send their teams. Something akin to an adventure-style comedy movie like Beerfest, which is another type of movie we don't get anymore.

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I think there's a niche on streaming for these types of movies to exist, and it seems Hollywood thinks so as well. I feel as though we're slowly but surely seeing more quality comedy come directly to streaming, and based on Roommates' ranking on Netflix, it seems audiences are responding. Let's hope it's good enough for this movie to get a spinoff, because I've effectively talked myself into needing to see more of George.

As mentioned, Roommates is on Netflix, and there are plenty of other upcoming shows and movies worth looking out for on the platform. It's a great time to be on streaming, so fire it up if you haven't in a while.