90 Day: The Single Life Revealed Colt's Living Situation After Cortney Kicked Him Out, And WTF

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Single Life episode "The Act of Orbiting." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Colt Johnson seems to have stronger plot armor than anyone else in 90 Day Fiancé, as he continues to get support from former lovers despite his womanizing ways. Just when I was psyched that Cortney kicked him to the curb and didn't fall for Debbie Johnson's plea to take him back, I was blindsided by the "WTF" twist that he's now living with her new boyfriend.

In a twist that I don't think even a scripted series could write, Colt has moved in with Cortney's 66-year-old boyfriend, Phillip. Somehow, he's once again landed in an impossible situation, and I just can't quit shaking my head after this latest reveal.

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Why Colt Is Living With Cortney's New Boyfriend

I wasn't sure why Phillip would bring Colt in to live in his home, but his reasoning actually made sense. He explained during his confessional on 90 Day: The Single Life that Cortney continued to care for Colt as he was staying in a hotel nearby, all whilst he begged for her to take him back.

Phillip, understandably, wasn't a fan of that, nor did he like Cortney going to shady hotels to look after him. Cortney wouldn't quit helping Colt because she felt responsible for his injury on 90 Day: Hunt For Love. Phillip opened up his home because he figured it would keep Cortney from going to seedy hotels and allow him to keep an eye on Colt and keep him in check.

Does Colt Have His Own Place?

Since 90 Day: Hunt For Love started, we've seen Colt live in a resort, then move in with Cortney's family, then stay in a hotel, then move to Brazil, then back to a hotel, and now he's with Cortney's boyfriend. I'm beginning to suspect that Colt doesn't have a home of his own, and that he possibly hasn't had a home since his divorce from Vanessa Guerra.

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I was thinking about it, and I realized that I'm equally unsure as to why Colt would want to live with Phillip unless he had no other options. Colt keeps using the excuse that all his doctors for his leg are in Florida, but transferring care to where he was last living before the show would be easy enough.

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I think there's a good possibility that Colt doesn't have another home to go to, but there are other explanations. After all, he and Cortney still want to be included in the filming for 90 Day: The Single Life, and him living in Phillip's house allows them both to appear in scenes together like they would've had they stayed together. I know 90 Day Fiancé doesn't pay a ton, but I would hope it pays enough to veteran cast members that he could afford rent on a place once the season finished filming. Maybe there's a scenario where they all get close and become a throuple. Hey, I'm not ruling out anything at this point.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season continues to just hit me with unexpected reveals, so I'm just waiting for the next big reveal in this whirlwind season.