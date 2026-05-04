90 Day Fiancé Before: The 90 Days' Tell-All Ended With An Explosive Fight Between Two Cast Members, And I Wish Another Alum Could've Weighed In

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Tell All Part 2." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days closed out its tell-all phase this latest episode, but not before a wild argument between Emma Perry and Elise Benson. As they argued about whether Emma seeing fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Rob Warne was an issue or not, I wondered why the latter wasn't present to bring his take on what ultimately led to their argument.

As we learned, Emma was seeing Rob off-camera, though she said it wasn't so serious that they were in a committed relationship. That said, she felt the need to confront Elise after learning (from Rob) that she'd tried hooking up with him at a party weeks prior. Elise, who revealed she was back together with Joshua Lawson during the tell-all, flat out denied it, causing both to start yelling at each other. I doubt that would've been the case with Rob in the mix.

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(Image credit: TLC)

90 Day Dropped The Ball Not Inviting Rob To The Tell-All

Emma brought up the issue she had with Elise as the tell-all was beginning, and I have a hunch it was known about before the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days cast even arrived to film. It's bizarre to me, then, that 90 Day has tried to force other cast members into tell-alls, yet they seemingly skipped out on going that route this time around.

I'd love to see what the truth is. We know that Elise and Rob had some romantic chemistry when they appeared on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, but that felt like it was extinguished by the end of the season. Of course, lots of things can happen off-camera, and obviously, it's a bad look for Elise if she was quietly trying to sneak around on Joshua.

Emma thinks Rob has no incentive to lie, while Elise maintains he's lied a lot and 90 Day Fiancé has receipts. I wish I could've seen Rob's reaction to it all, and seen him in the hot seat rather than Emma and Elise. It's of course possible he declined to appear, or had other scheduled priorities to deal with, but no such insights were shared.

(Image credit: TLC)

Will Emma Return To 90 Day Fiancé?

We don't know this for a fact, but there's a leak on Reddit alleging Emma's next 90 Day Fiancé appearance is already in the works. She's allegedly part of the cast of the new season of 90 Day: Hunt For Love, which is a bit ironic considering that's the spinoff where Elise got her start.

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I'm going to guess that if Emma is reportedly going to be on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, her relationship with Rob Warne isn't going to work out. Maybe she didn't know that at the time, however, or she wouldn't have tried to start trouble with Elise. Out of all the cast I'd want to argue with, she'd be at the bottom of my list because she'll go to wild lengths to prove a point.

As for Elise, I have to imagine we'll get another season with her and Joshua down the road. Then again, it may just depend on where their relationship is at by the time she's approached to film again, because they seem to go back and forth on whether they're together. As for Rob, I'm sure he'll be featured again, though, I'm not sure with who!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days closed out its run on the 2026 TV schedule, but it'll live on forever over on HBO Max. We'll see how much more of Elise and Emma we see in the future, and if Rob will be involved in any way.