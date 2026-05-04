Sabrina Carpenter Pre-Gamed The Met Gala In A Delightful, Lacy Little Black Dress
Please Please Please give us another amazing look tonight!
Welcome to Met Monday! Tonight we’ll see the biggest names in celebrity fashion walk the steps at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to give their interpretations of this year’s Met Gala theme — “Costume Art.” But if you thought that was a hard ticket to get, try scoring an invite to Anna Wintour’s private residence for a pre-gala dinner. Sabrina Carpenter was one of the guests at this exclusive shindig, and she was on her game in a partially sheer, black lace number.
The dress code for this year’s Met Gala is “Fashion Is Art,” and Sabrina Carpenter certainly was a vision for Anna Wintour’s May 3 event. An LBD is an appropriate choice for practically any occasion, and the lacy bodice adds so much character. Take a look:
The top of the dress is mostly sheer, with an off-the-shoulder neckline and the lace extending down the back and into long sleeves. Just below the bust, the dress transitions from lace to black, with the sleek fabric falling just below the singer’s knee.Article continues below
Sabrina Carpenter kept her jewelry simple, with sizeable diamond earrings that were perfect for the outfit and the occasion. The “Espresso” singer finished the look with black shoes and a matching handbag.
Others joining the artist at Anna Wintour’s place included the recently engaged Zoë Kravitz, Serena Williams and Nicole Kidman, according to Vogue. Along with Wintour, Kidman is serving as one of the Met Gala co-chairs this year, along with Venus Williams and Beyoncé, who is making her first gala appearance in 10 years (and eighth appearance overall).
Harry Styles’ fiancée is co-chairing this year’s Host Committee with Anthony Vaccarello, of which Sabrina Carpenter is a member along with fellow celebrity fashionistas like Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, A’ja Wilson and more.
I’m excited to see what Sabrina Carpenter does with this year’s theme, after going pants-free at 2025’s Met Gala.
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I’ll also definitely be looking out for Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton, both of whom are mainstays at the Met’s Costume Institute fundraiser. As for whether Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet might attend, my guess is that Kylie will be there, while — like last year — the Marty Supreme star will skip the gala to watch the New York Knicks’ playoff game.
Hailey Bieber will be there, joining her friends in the Kardashian-Jenner family, though it’s unknown if Justin Bieber will be joining his wife.
Sabrina Carpenter’s having quite the year already — her headlining gig at Coachella featured a Will Ferrell cameo and a reunion for two A League of Their Own stars — and I can only imagine that will continue as she makes her fourth Met Gala stair-climb. If this lacy number for the pre-party was any indication, it should be a special night.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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