Modern Family's Julie Bowen Is Set For Her Next Big TV Role After Claire Dunphy, And That's Not All

Modern Family came to an end last year after 11 seasons, and some of the beloved cast members have already moved on to new projects. The latest to land a new role is Julie Bowen, who portrayed Claire Dunphy for the ABC comedy's entire run (and has had a pilot go unordered in the meantime). And that’s not the only good news in that Bowen can start celebrating as she broadens her relationship with NBCUniversal.

As far as the new gig goes, Julie Bowen is set to star in a new single-camera comedy for NBC, with the network signing up for a put pilot commitment, according to Deadline. The untitled project would center on Bowen’s Lulu Wallace who returns to her hometown for the first time in ten years after she loses her PR business through a messy divorce. Part of her return also invovles helping her magician father save the iconic show Magic Manor from cancellation.

The new project is being written by The Goldbergs’ Steve Basilone, another ABC comedy vet. Netflix's Magic for Humans star Justin Willman is on board as an EP, in case anyone was worried the illusions wouldn't be authentic enough. To clarify, a put pilot commitment is still a ways away from a full series order, but the hefty financial penalty that comes with passing after committing usually inspires networks to go through the full development process. Maybe Willman can make all their doubts disappear, amirite?

Julie Bowen's Other Good News

As noted above, Julie Bowen’s new TV role is not the only thing that the Modern Family alum has in store. Along with the new role, she signed a new overall deal with Universal Television for her Bowen & Sons production company, partnering with Modern Family associate producer Rachael Field. This untitled comedy will be the first project to be produced under the pact.

Previously, Bowen’s deal with Universal TV had her leading the comedy pilot The Big Bad Wolfe for CBS, although that didn't make it through the 2020-2021 pilot season intact. Hopefully this new project will move the needle at NBC, and will keep her busy for a long time, on top of any other projects she helps develop through the studio.

Other Modern Family Stars That Recently Landed New Shows

Julie Bowen is just the latest Modern Family co-star to land a new project and she definitely won’t be the last. As for some of the other cast members, it was just recently announced that Sofia Vergara, who portrayed Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, is set to star in a new Netflix series about notorious drug queenpin Giselda, from the creative team behind the Narcos franchise.

This will mark the actress’ first big TV role in a scripted series since the ABC comedy ended. She did, however, join the judges panel on America’s Got Talent for the last two seasons. The limited series will chronicle the life and story of the Colombian drug trafficker, so it will definitely be interesting to see Sofia Vergara bring her own personality to this role since it’s definitely a different one than we’re used to seeing her play.

Meanwhile, Sarah Hyland also recently landed a new role. While the actress was previously attached to an ABC pilot, it didn’t move forward. Now she’s hosting an all-new family competition special, Play-Doh Squished. Currently it’s just a one-hour special that will feature three teams competing through a series of entertaining physical and creative challenges that revolve around the holidays and celebrations. There’s no word on whether that special could turn into a full-blown series but it’s possible.

Currently there’s no more information on Julie Bowen’s new comedy but stay tuned to CinemaBlend, and check out everything left to debut in the 2021 Fall TV season!