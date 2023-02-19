Months After Maury Ended Its Run, Two More Longtime Daytime Shows Have Been Canceled

While many would argue that primetime is where most of the marquee TV shows are, one can’t underestimate the popularity of daytime offerings. Many folks tend to make sure that they catch some of their favorite series on the daily, whether it be talk shows or soap operas. Those who keep up with programming schedules are probably aware of the fact that a number of longtime fan-favorites have gone off the air over the past few years. For example, veteran tabloid talk show Maury was one of 2022’s many canceled shows and closed out its run after 31 seasons and over 5,000 episodes. Now, it would appear that the axe is now falling on two other small-screen staples: Judge Mathis and The People’s Court.

Chances are that TV fans have at least heard of those shows. The two legal-centric programs have entertained viewers for quite some time now with their wide-ranging cases. Well, that’s all coming to an end fairly soon, as both are set to conclude after their current seasons. Judge Mathis will finish with a total of 24 seasons, while The People’s Court will bow out with 26. Per Variety , the ruling on these shows’ cancellations has to do with the changing nature of daytime TV, which sees local affiliates aiming to cut down on programming during the midday hours. These two particular shows are overseen by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures Productions, with WB Domestic Television serving as producer.

There have been some stark changes in the daytime landscape as of late. Last year alone saw the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and, at the same time, Nick Cannon and The Wendy Williams Show concluded as well. Also, after Cannon and Williams’ programs were confirmed to be ending , Emmy-winning talk show The Real was canned, with its fate largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And when it comes to legal shows, even Judge Judy was canceled in 2020 after 25 years . That didn’t spell the end of the titular host’s entertainment career, however. After Judy Sheindlin ended her show , she headed to the streaming realm (specifically Amazon Freevee) to launch Judy Justice.

As for Greg Mathis’ courtroom show, it began its run in 1999 and has since received large viewership numbers and several notable accolades. Among the latter are a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program and NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News, Talk or Information Series. Mathis has become a widely recognized legal official and has reportedly presided over more than 13,000 cases since the show debuted. He’ll finish his broadcast tenure as the longest-running Black, male host on television. And on top of that, he’s both the second-longest-running arbitrator in the history of courtroom TV, falling right behind Judith Sheindlin.

The People’s Court also has a very illustrious TV history, which began when the original show made its debut in 1981. That show ended in 1993, and the currently airing revival premiered in 1997 and has since earned multiple Daytime Emmy awards. The show’s current judge is Marilyn Milian, who has been on the air since 2001 and was the first Latina to head up a courtroom show that’s nationally syndicated. Also, with 22 years under her belt, she’s now the longest-tenured judge in the show’s history.

It goes without saying that daytime TV will be a poorer place without the presences of Judge Mathis and The People’s Court. Of course, it’s like the old saying goes, don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. And it’s safe to say that the two long-running programs leave us with plenty of great memories.