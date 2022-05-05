'Moon Knight' Episode 6 "Gods and Monsters" | Analysis & Review

“Moon Knight’s” season finale on Disney+ has finally delivered on Marvel’s Egyptian superhero - but it’s not who you think. That reveal and more (HELLO [SPOILER]) have blown fans like CinemaBlend’s Law Sharma and Sean O’Connell away. Watch as they break down the most exciting things we saw in Episode 6, “Monsters and Gods,” as well as what could be next for Khonshu’s favorite trio.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:55 - Finally, Jake Lockley

03:47 - Finally, Moon Knight Action

08:02 - An Egyptian Superhero

11:38 - Series or Season?

15:10 - Outro