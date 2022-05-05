'Moon Knight' Episode 6 "Gods and Monsters" | Analysis & Review
By Katie Hughes , Law Sharma , Sean O'Connell published
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Marvel's "Moon Knight" series on Disney+.
“Moon Knight’s” season finale on Disney+ has finally delivered on Marvel’s Egyptian superhero - but it’s not who you think. That reveal and more (HELLO [SPOILER]) have blown fans like CinemaBlend’s Law Sharma and Sean O’Connell away. Watch as they break down the most exciting things we saw in Episode 6, “Monsters and Gods,” as well as what could be next for Khonshu’s favorite trio.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:55 - Finally, Jake Lockley
03:47 - Finally, Moon Knight Action
08:02 - An Egyptian Superhero
11:38 - Series or Season?
15:10 - Outro
Law was raised in the Bay and is based in LA. Major pop-culture enthusiast and a giant nerd. Advocate for the AAPI community. Gryffindor. Possible superhero.
