'Ms. Marvel' Episode 1 Review & Eternals Team-Up Theory

Warning: This video contains spoilers for “Ms. Marvel” Episode 1 and “Eternals.”

“Ms. Marvel,” Disney+'s new Marvel Studios series starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan dropped this week, so CinemaBlend's Sean O’Connell, Hannah Saulic and Law Sharma deep dive into theories on Ms. Marvel’s powers, including how the show could bring some of her Inhuman backstory in and adapt the Nega-Bands and Quantum Bands from the comics. Plus, Iman Velanni and Lia McHugh (Sprite) may have hinted at a possible “Eternals” connection in our junket interviews with them. Finally, watch (mainly) Hannah and Sean completely fail at an “Eternals” pop quiz.

Video Chapters