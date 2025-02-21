An NBA Star Exposed Shaquille O'Neal For The Most Disgusting Prank I've Ever Heard, And It Involves Poop

Shaquille O'Neal really wants a celebrity roast, but he may have second thoughts after a former teammate shared this truly disgusting story about him. Apparently, the NBA legend was also a notorious prankster, although I think readers would agree with my opinion that this alleged poop prank was a step over the line.

Jason Richardson, who briefly played with O'Neal when he was on the Phoenix Suns from 2008 to 2009, told a truly bizarre and upsetting story about his former teammate on Entirely NBA. After reading this, I'm not sure I'm going to look at the seven-foot center the same way ever again.

Shaquille O'Neal Pulled A Disgusting Prank On A Teammate While On The Phoenix Suns

Richardson's story began by talking about a player named Lou Amundson, who would ride his bike to practice every day because he lived near the arena. Shaq would allegedly hide Amundson's bike every practice, and the player eventually became fed up with spending close to 40 minutes searching for it before he could leave. He decided to get some revenge on Shaquille O'Neal by "popcorning" his car with packing peanuts, which led to O'Neal escalating the pranks even further.

I'm used to Shaq's goofy antics on Inside The NBA, but what Jason Richardson went on to talk about was far from anything I thought was funny. Here's how the legend allegedly got back at Lou Amundson in what ended up being a literal pain in the ass:

The game happened, I come in the locker room, and I see Shaq. Shaq walking around that locker room naked as nothing, real slow and tight. And he pulls a mouthpiece out his ass and puts it in a locker. He told us, 'Y'all better not say shit either.' He takes Lou's toothbrush, he goes to take a shit, and he stirs it in his shit. We like 'We ain't into this shit, this is getting out of hand.'

I can't imagine this is the story Shaquille O'Neal wants to be told so soon after signing that new TV deal. I also can't stop shaking my head in disbelief about how gross this is, and how upset I would be to learn someone did this.

Unfortunately, the story doesn't stop there and somehow gets worse. Read on as Jason Richardson talked about Lou Amundson and his unfortunate reaction to Shaq's devious prank:

Lou Amundson checks in the game, and he puts the mouthpiece on and everybody on the bench loses it. He comes to the locker room, he takes his mouthpiece off, and someone's like, 'Hey Lou, don't use your mouthpiece; Shaq put your mouthpiece in his ass.' He said, 'Uh, no, he didn't,' and puts it back in his mouth and goes out there. The bench loses it again. So Lou gets subbed out of the game, and he says, "J-Rich, are they fucking with me? What happened?" I said, 'Shaq took your mouthpiece and put it in his ass, bro.' He took it out, and he just looked at it. Matt Barnes said to him, 'Anything in your locker has probably been in Shaq's ass, throw it all away.'

There are just no words. I'm not sure if I'd be more upset about this story being told if I were Shaquille O'Neal or Lou Amundson. In any case, I think Charles Barkley is a brave man for feuding with Shaq for all these years if that's the lengths he's willing to go all in the name of a prank.

The Internet Was Also Disgusted

The story went viral on Reddit, and as one may expect, the reactions are mainly of shock and disgust. Here's just a glimpse at the top comments in the thread:

Lock shaq up for real - Wembangyamombruh

There is pranks and then there is whatever this is. That's fucking disgusting. - dontletmecook73

Yo TNT, get your guy - SG490

"Haha classic Shaq, what a guy!!" for the most insane sociopath behavior you'll hear about - InternalUpbeat1963

He was doing this in Phoenix? As a grown ass adult in his 30s who was out of shape and at the end of his career? What a garbage human. - Plants_R_Cool

Shaquille O'Neal may be known as the goofy giant who became a DJ after his retirement, but it appears he might've had a different reputation amongst his peers in the NBA. Or maybe Phoenix was just a wild time for the athlete who once recalled spending $70,000 in one shopping trip to Walmart.

As this story goes viral, I have to wonder if it'll get a shoutout on Inside The NBA. Something tells me its syndication partners at ESPN would prefer Sir Charles not crack a joke about this one, as it may come off as "shitty." We'll just see what the weekend brings as the NBA season resumes and inches closer to the playoffs.