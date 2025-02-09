'She Killed Tom Brady.' Shaq Wants To Be The Next Celebrity In The Hot Seat For A Roast, And He Knows Exactly What He Wants

Whenever a celebrity announces a roast, it always becomes a must-watch event. Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady is the most recent big roast to date, with some of the biggest names in comedy and football joining him on stage. The football G.O.A.T. took some hard hits that received huge numbers on the streaming service. Now, Shaquille O’Neal has announced he wants a turn in the hot seat, but he has one non-negotiable request if he’s to commit to a comedy special.

The NBA legend has one major bucket list item to tick off this year, and it’s to get roasted. After watching The Roast of Tom Brady, Shaq told Page Six he knows exactly what he wants, and it’s the full brutal treatment. Therefore there’s one specific person he needs in attendance:

Me. Roast me. ‘Cause I don’t get sensitive. And that girl that killed Tom Brady — I want her. What’s her name?

The former NBA player is of course referring to Nikki Glaser and her work. The stand-up comic is fresh off hosting the Golden Globes, but she’s been making jokes at celebrities’ expense for a while now. The Comedy Central alum has a number of roasts under her belt, including the likes of Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Rob Lowe, and most famously, Tom Brady.

The legendary Patriots quarterback aired his roast live for those with Netflix subscriptions in 2024, and his guests did not hold back, especially Glaser. While she did feel a bit bad about some of her digs, her set also got a standing ovation from a crowd of over 10,000 people, so clearly she made the right decisions.

Glaser and other roasters even admitted to holding some jokes back, specifically regarding Brady's young kids, although when it came to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen , there was little mercy for the former celebrity power couple . Perhaps the split was still a little too fresh for the NFL MVP, as he later stated he didn’t like the jokes that hurt his family .

However, O’Neal has given the Not Safe With Nikki Glaser comic full clearance when it comes to his personal life:

Nikki, you can say whatever you want about me, my mama, my kids. Let’s do it. Yeah, me. ‘Cause I don’t get sensitive. I like to laugh. I think Tom got a little [offended] with some of the jokes, but I can take it all.

Having watched all of Glaser’s roasts, I feel confident saying her set at The Roast of Tom Brady was not nearly as brutal as some of her past appearances. My girl runs head first into territory other people are scared to touch , and with such confidence, it's almost always a slam dunk. Check out some of her greatest burns:

Perhaps Brady was a bit unprepared for what he had signed up for, and he was definitely new to the comedy space. The opposite is true for Shaq. Not only is the former Laker eager to get comically annihilated by Glaser, but hardly ever takes himself seriously. He’s famously been in a number of Adam Sandler movies, most notably Grown Ups 2, and he often pulls silly stunts and pranks on Inside The NBA.