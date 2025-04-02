NCIS' Fun April Fool's Day Spinoff Gag Earned The Approval Of The CBS Drama's Stars And...Young Sheldon?

News
By published

The crossover I never knew I needed.

Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight studying old Ducky documents in NCIS
(Image credit: CBS)

April Fool’s Day may be one of the most entertaining yet low-key stressful days of the year, with all the practical jokes and pranks that sometimes ride the line between wild and too good to be true. It’s even better when brands get in on the jokes. This year, NCIS jumped on the bandwagon, as the long-running procedural that is in its 22nd season on the 2025 TV schedule joked about a new spinoff. And some of the stars approved of this idea...and so did the beloved CBS show Young Sheldon.

The official NCIS franchise Instagram account combined the drama with the Big Bang Theory prequel by sharing a poster for Young NCIS, complete with adorable kids who kind of resemble the current NCIS cast. Honestly, even though it’s a joke, I would definitely watch this:

A post shared by The NCISverse (@ncisverse)

A photo posted by on

Many fans in the comments loved the concept and couldn’t help but point out that they, too, would watch it. Some of the NCIS stars also shared their feelings about it, with Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover giving their stamps of approval:

  • I 100% believed. -Katrina Law
  • Omg -Diona Reasonover
  • This one is gonna be special. -Brian Dietzen

Young NCIS would certainly be an entertaining show, and I love the idea of seeing either the kid versions of characters we love or said adult characters interacting with kids.

Now, the NCIS cast and I aren't the only ones who want to see this. Young Sheldon wants to see it happen, too, as its official IG account had the following back-and-forth with NCISVerse:

  • Young Sheldon: Are you casting? 👀 -Young Sheldon
  • NCISVerse: I'll have my people talk to your people 🙏

Well, I think we'll all have to keep dreaming about this one.

However, it is nice to see a dramatic and intense series like NCIS be so light-hearted. The show can be pretty hilarious at times, and it's equally fun to see its social media shenigans that rope in other beloved CBS properties.

That being said, to celebrate the April Fool’s holiday as well, NCIS shared a BTS video of Sean Murray, Katrina Law, and Wilmer Valderrama talking about pranks, and Law might want to watch her back:

A post shared by The NCISverse (@ncisverse)

A photo posted by on

Considering NCIS recently delivered a big reveal about Parker’s mother (you can watch that episode with a Paramount+ subscription), it’s nice seeing the cast having fun. However, I can’t help but notice the scars on Murray and Valderrama’s faces, meaning that these final episodes of Season 22 will be intense.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

If you are looking to watch the shows CBS has to offer (including NCIS), you can get a Paramount+ subscription for $7.99 per month. You can also upgrade to the premium plan, which is $12.99 per month, to go ad-free and get Showtime.

View Deal

At the very least, they seem to be having fun behind the scenes. But all this talk about jokes and pranks makes me want just a full episode where the team is playing pranks on each other, like the early NCIS days.

Since another season of NCIS is on the way, you never know what could happen. Who knows? Maybe some version of Young NCIS could happen? That would be pretty entertaining, especially since the NCIS franchise is always expanding. Anything’s possible, and we know the trolling and joking will certainly continue regardless of what happens on screen.

