Michael Weatherly Is Trolling NCIS Fans With His Latest Post About A Vacation (That’s Also A Nod To Filming Tony And Ziva’s Spinoff)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva has wrapped filming, and fans continue to wait for the highly-anticipated spinoff’s premiere on the 2025 TV schedule. The Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David's spinoff will be available to Paramount+ subscription holders, though what we've yet to learn is the official release date. In the meantime, though, co-lead Michael Weatherly is keeping fans entertained. The actor frequently shared content amid filming but, even with production completed, he’s continuing to troll fans with a nod to the show.

Michael Weatherly seems to be doing his fair share of relaxing now that Season 1 of NCIS: Tony & Ziva has wrapped. That includes taking a a much-needed vacation. He took to his Instagram to share that he was going on another ski vacation in St. Moritz. Sporting a somewhat unrecognizable look in the photo, the actor couldn’t help but add that he’s “spending a lot of time in Europe,” referencing the fact that Tony & Ziva had been filming in Budapest and across the country the last several months. Take a look:

It seems like the star just can’t get enough of Europe, and I desperately need more information about what else has been going on in the lovely country as it pertains to the show. More than a few fans clocked the tease and immediately asked for more or wanted, at the very least, a teaser to drop. Truth be told, I'm right there with them.

Michael Weatherly is actually known to tease fans when it comes to NCIS, whether about the spinoff or a return to the Mothership series. Given his track record, I wouldn’t be surprised if the teases only continued with filming done and, while I'd appreciate more concrete news, Weatherly's amusing updates to manage to satisfy this fan's appetite.

I'm definitely looking forward to NCIS: Tony & Ziva's premiere (camels and all). But, of course, what's most exciting is the prospect of seeing will be seeing Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo’s titular characters finally reuniting on-screen after all these years. It has been far too long they've appeared in the franchise. The thought of them being in Europe with a new team of characters is also fun, and I'm eager to see their dynamics with those comrades as well as their tween daughter, Tali.

Along with teasing fans and showing off camels and delicious food, Weatherly also previously shared a first look at Tony in the spinoff, and he was looking as dapper. Quite frankly, this show can't come soon enough, and I'd wager that I'm not the only fan who feels that way. In the meantime, let's just hope Weatherly continues to drop these delightful posts -- whether they're meant to troll us or not.

Hopefully, more details on NCIS: Tony & Ziva will be released soon. At present, fans can rewatch the titular characters' blossoming love story on Paramount+, where all 22 seasons of NCIS are streamable. I can't think of a better way to prepare for the upcoming show.