NCIS Ended With A Crazy Cliffhanger. Wilmer Valderrama Says You Might ‘Not Like’ How It Plays Out

NCIS Season 23 ended with Nick Torres having an armed standoff with McGee's son Mateo, and a shot ringing out into the night before the credits rolled. Now, as we wait for the show to return on the 2026 TV schedule, Wilmer Valderrama spoke about that jaw-dropping cliffhanger and warned fans they may not like how it shakes out.

Someone was shot, but did Mateo end up shooting Torres, or was it the other way around? Either outcome isn't great, and while Valderrama recently told People he's not 100% sure if plans are finalized for the storyline ahead of the show's new season, he dropped a hint that not everyone will be happy about what's to come:

To be honest, I don't think we figured that one out yet. I don't think we have an idea yet. I asked, 'What do we want from it,' but I will tell you that someone does get hit and people might not like it.

Valderrama might not have known what he could or couldn't say, but fortunately, showrunner Steven D. Binder already confirmed that "someone was hit" during the exchange, and no one is dead.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

More On NCIS (Image credit: CBS) The Hilarious Way Michael Weatherly Got Out Of Doing A Bunch Of Background Work On NCIS

Even then, the potential for drama is huge. Either McGee's son was shot by Torres, or he shot Torres. The consequences of either will upend his life, which actor Sean Murray said he'll enjoy playing as an actor. I do wonder if he may see his son put behind bars, or if the department will do McGee a solid and opt not to press charges.

NCIS Season 23 had another big moment when it was revealed that Alden Parker contacted Gibbs to help kill Director Vance's killer. Gary Cole has hinted we may see a darker side of Parker as we head into Season 24, and I can only imagine what that means.

The main takeaway here is that NCIS did not kill off Wilmer Valderrama's Nick Torres, which I think would've been a major bummer for viewers. He's one of the show's major stars, and killing him off before we see his hinted hook-up with Katrina Law's Jessica Knight would be a shame. I mean, maybe Jimmy would prefer that not happen, but who's to say?

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Catch up on NCIS Season 23 right now by watching it on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

NCIS returns this fall to CBS, with NCIS: Origins and LL Cool J's NCIS: New York appearing on the schedule as well. It's going to be an action-packed fall season for fans of crime procedurals, so make sure to get caught up and see how that Season 23 cliffhanger plays out for Torres!