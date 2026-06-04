NCIS Ended With A Crazy Cliffhanger. Wilmer Valderrama Says You Might ‘Not Like’ How It Plays Out
His character played a big role in the final moments.
NCIS Season 23 ended with Nick Torres having an armed standoff with McGee's son Mateo, and a shot ringing out into the night before the credits rolled. Now, as we wait for the show to return on the 2026 TV schedule, Wilmer Valderrama spoke about that jaw-dropping cliffhanger and warned fans they may not like how it shakes out.
Someone was shot, but did Mateo end up shooting Torres, or was it the other way around? Either outcome isn't great, and while Valderrama recently told People he's not 100% sure if plans are finalized for the storyline ahead of the show's new season, he dropped a hint that not everyone will be happy about what's to come:
Valderrama might not have known what he could or couldn't say, but fortunately, showrunner Steven D. Binder already confirmed that "someone was hit" during the exchange, and no one is dead.
Even then, the potential for drama is huge. Either McGee's son was shot by Torres, or he shot Torres. The consequences of either will upend his life, which actor Sean Murray said he'll enjoy playing as an actor. I do wonder if he may see his son put behind bars, or if the department will do McGee a solid and opt not to press charges.
NCIS Season 23 had another big moment when it was revealed that Alden Parker contacted Gibbs to help kill Director Vance's killer. Gary Cole has hinted we may see a darker side of Parker as we head into Season 24, and I can only imagine what that means.
The main takeaway here is that NCIS did not kill off Wilmer Valderrama's Nick Torres, which I think would've been a major bummer for viewers. He's one of the show's major stars, and killing him off before we see his hinted hook-up with Katrina Law's Jessica Knight would be a shame. I mean, maybe Jimmy would prefer that not happen, but who's to say?
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Catch up on NCIS Season 23 right now by watching it on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.
NCIS returns this fall to CBS, with NCIS: Origins and LL Cool J's NCIS: New York appearing on the schedule as well. It's going to be an action-packed fall season for fans of crime procedurals, so make sure to get caught up and see how that Season 23 cliffhanger plays out for Torres!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.