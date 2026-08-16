Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Week 6 Veto Has Rick Devens Ready To Take A Big Risk

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, August 16th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Rick Devens has already shaken up Big Brother Season 28 a couple of times, but he's looking to make his biggest move yet. With Yash Patel's Week 6 Head of Household set to send home one of the two Icons, he's making a play that just might save them both.

For those not watching Big Brother online, the live feeds revealed Yash followed through on his promise of nominating Dee Valladares, Angela Murray, and Haley Thogmartin. While it seemed like Haley would be the easy target after her disastrous HOH, it looks like yet another former Red Corner member could be blindsided if Devens can pull off this risky move.

(Image credit: CBS)

Yash Won The Week 6 Veto

Yash is batting a thousand this week, at least when it comes to competitions. The Big Brother Houseguest rounded out his HOH week with a veto win as well and can do as he chooses without having to negotiate with anyone. He was seen as a non-factor at the start of Season 28, but Yash is doing all the right things for someone who wants to win Big Brother.

Whether he'll use it remains up for debate. Yash and Kamu Kirk have discussed the possibility of maybe pulling down Haley or Angela, and putting up Barrett Pfeiffer in their place. They haven't made any firm decisions yet, though I'll personally be interested to see how the rest of the house responds if he pulls down Haley based on what's on the way.

(Image credit: CBS)

Rick Wants To Use The Diamond Power Of Veto, But It's A Huge Risk

Rick is in a tough spot, as the one person he's told about the Diamond Power of Veto is now expecting him to use it to save her from the block. He hoped he could convince Dee to use her BB Bribe to force him to use it, so he could pocket $5,000 for saving his Survivor buddy from going home in the worst-case scenario. Dee has waffled on this a bit, as she thinks it would be reckless to flush both of their powers this week.

Unfortunately for her, Rick kind of feels the same. If he uses the Diamond Power of Veto, he can take down Dee and decide who goes up in her place. Right now, he's planning to swing for the fences and put up Kamu in hopes they can save Angela, with the house unwilling to let Kamu survive the week if he loses the Blockbuster.

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The problem with this is every Houseguest in the game more or less assumes Rick has a power. They just don't know what it is. If he does this move, everyone will know it was him, and there will be no denying his solid relationship with Dee. Furthermore, Kamu could survive the BB Blockbuster and then go to the rest of his allies and campaign for Rick to go up on the block the following week.

If Devens opted not to use the DPOV, he could maintain his good standing with Kamu and the other men in the house, and it's entirely possible Dee wins the Blockbuster and survives eviction anyway. Of course, there's no guarantee Angela survives the week, but that may not be of importance to Rick.

Right now, Rick is trying to formalize The Crossovers (Dee, Angela, Devens, Drew, Barrett) uniting with F.A.P. (Barrett, Drew, Melody, Mallory). That formalized alliance, plus saving one of the Icons, could (in theory) have the votes to save the other from the block. It's not a guarantee, however, and there's so much that can happen. You just have to wonder if Devens isn't better off letting Dee and Angela fend for themselves and saving that power for himself.

Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Whatever happens this week, it's sure to be entertaining, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates on what's happening in the house!