NCIS: LA Season 14 Is Coming, And LL Cool J And Chris O'Donnell Want You To Watch Their New Show In The Meantime
By Laura Hurley published
NCIS: LA just got some great news from CBS, and stars LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell want fans to check out Come Dance With Me soon!
NCIS: Los Angeles is going strong as one of the longest-running shows on CBS, and now the network has guaranteed that it will continue running for at least one more season. CBS has officially renewed NCIS: LA for Season 14 before Season 13 has even come to an end, and there is no indication that fans should expect any of the stars to depart. In fact, two of those stars have another show on the way to CBS in the not-too-distant future, although LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell's upcoming project – called Come Dance With Me – isn't exactly action-packed like NCIS: LA. But they're certainly enthusiastic about it!
First things first: NCIS: Los Angeles is guaranteed a return for Season 14 despite rumors earlier in Season 13 that it could end by the close of the 2021-2022 TV season. Now, fans can go into the May 22 finale (and 300th episode on May 8) without worrying about its future. It's still doing well in the ratings, and averages 7.27 million viewers in its time slot at 10 p.m. ET on Sundays. That puts it behind both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i, but certainly is nothing shabby for a show heading into Season 14!
And the popularity could mean that LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell's Come Dance With Me will get an extra boost because of the NCIS: LA fans, although neither star will actually appear in front of the camera on the upcoming dance competition show. Announced back in September 2020, Come Dance With Me will be a family dance extravaganza that partners talented young dancers with a family member who isn't exactly trained in the art of dance themselves.
The NCIS: LA stars are serving as creators and executive producers on the project, and they spoke with CinemaBlend and other outlets at CBS' 2022 Spring Press Day to explain why people should tune in. Chris O'Donell credited NCIS: LA creator and former showrunner Shane Brennan with giving the tools to fuel a successful show, even if Come Dance With Me will be a very different kind of series:
The stars on Come Dance With Me won't be scripted like characters in the NCIS franchise, but that doesn't mean viewers won't fall in love with the people on the competition show. The series recruited dancer and The Rookie actress Jenna Dewan, hip hop choreographer Tricia Miranda, and pro celebrity dancer Dexter Mayfield as judges. Philip Lawrence, who is a Grammy-winning songwriter, will host. Throw in what are bound to be some endearing pairs of dancers and family members, and it already sounds like there's a lot to love. Even if there will be fewer shootouts, spies, and explosions than NCIS: LA!
For his part, LL Cool J echoed the comments of his NCIS: LA co-star and Come Dance With Me co-creator about what they learned from Shane Brennan, saying that he thinks Chris O'Donnell "pretty much summed it up properly." LL Cool J went on to elaborate on his own perspective, saying:
The kids and their parent partners will be dancing for a grand prize of $100,000, and it should be interesting to see if LL Cool J is right and viewers from home will be able to feel the love through the screen. Dance competition shows definitely have a demographic, based on the number of seasons of ABC's Dancing with the Stars, and other networks have experimented in the genre as well.
NBC's World of Dance – which was originally hosted by Jenna Dewan before she departed ahead of Season 3 – wasn't as successful, as it ended after just four seasons despite standing out. Fox had a good thing going with So You Think You Can Dance for 16 seasons until 2019, after which pandemic production complications delayed Season 17 until later this year. The wait is nearly over to get at look at Come Dance With Me!
Come Dance With Me premieres on Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and will be available streaming afterward with a Paramount+ subscription. NCIS: LA will continue airing new episodes of Season 13 on Sunday nights in the 2022 TV schedule, and Season 14 is officially on the way.
