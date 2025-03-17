NCIS: Los Angeles' Chris O'Donnell Just Landed A Lead Role In Another Network Drama Spinoff, And It Sounds Like Bull Riding Is Involved

Chris O'Donnell as Callen in NCIS: LA
(Image credit: CBS)

To superhero fans, Chris O’Donnell is no doubt best known as Dick Grayson/Robin in Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever and its pun-filled sequel. But for network TV fanatics, the actor will always be NCIS: Los Angeles’ Special Agent Grisha Callen (even if it took forever to learn what his G. initial stood for). Now, just under two years after NCIS: L.A. was canceled at CBS, lightning is apparently striking twice for O’Donnell, who landed the lead role on another network procedural drama.

The actor will be trading in his Los Angeles badge for one more commonly seen in Tennessee, as O’Donnell is officially the first cast member signed on for ABC’s upcoming spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville, which is presumably being developed for a debut later in the 2025 TV lineup. The network revealed the straight-to-series order back in February 2025, so the fact that it's already going public with casting news is a great sign.

This seems like it would be the perfect project to bring former 9-1-1 star Connie Britton back into the franchise, considering she also starred in Nashville, but alas, that won’t be the case. (At least for now, since I wouldn't put it past producer Ryan Murphy to pull off just such a bonkers crossover moment.)

Chris O'Donnell's New Role In 9-1-1: Nashville

For the in-development spinoff, Chris O'Donnell will take on the role of Captain Don Sharpe, according to Deadline. No one will be able to call Don a lazy schmuck, as he's the fire captain heading up the most bustling firehouse in Nashville. As it often goes in this line of work, there's a family element at play, as Don's son works alongside him at the station. (Start placing your bets for what would be the best casting choice for O'Donnell's son.)

The character description makes sure to point out that Don is indeed a good and devoted father, as well as a faithful husband. But does that mean he's completely free from potentially scandalous secrets? Not at all.

Something that isn't a secret, though? Don is also noted as being "rugged" and a "rodeo rider," so I don't think I'm making too big of a leap here by suggesting that we'll see O'Donnell showing off his bull-riding skills at least ONCE after 9-1-1: Nashville premieres. It better not just be a bunch of trophies on his office shelves without any actual bulls and the act of riding them.

For an idea of what kinds of catastrophes might take hold once the new spinoff starts (presumably without any ocean-related threats), both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star can be streamed with a Hulu subscription and/or a Disney+ subscription.

While it still hasnt been confirmed as a Fall TV newbie just yet, 9-1-1: Nashville will be bucking and bronc-ing its way into everyone's living rooms at some point in the near future. In the meantime, I'll be crossing my fingers and hooves for the first rodeo clown to be cast.

