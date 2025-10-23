Blue Bloods Fans Were Shocked To See A New Actor Playing Sean Reagan In Boston Blue, But Why Was He Recast?

Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of Boston Blue. You can stream it now with a Paramount+ subscription.

The Blue Bloods universe is back in action following the premiere of Boston Blue on the 2025 TV schedule. The show is led by Donnie Wahlberg as his beloved character, Danny Reagan, goes to Boston to help his son, Sean. However, while Wahlberg is back, Andrew Terraciano is not. Instead, Mika Amonsen has taken up the Sean Reagan mantle, and fans were shocked after the news dropped. So why was he recast?

Terraciano had portrayed Danny’s youngest since the first season of Blue Bloods, acting alongside his brother Tony Terraciano, who played Sean’s big brother, Jack. So there was certainly some confusion over the recasting for Boston Blue. And even though Amonsen certainly fits the bill even after just one episode, there’s still the question of why he took over the role in the first place.

So, co-creator Brandon Margolis told TV Insider the reasoning behind it and what he and co-creator Brandon Sonnier were thinking, and it makes sense. He said:

We wanted a slightly different version of Sean. We wanted a character that feels familiar, an actor that does resemble the character that we watched grow up. But as you saw in the pilot, he has made some life changes, and having joined the police force, he is really picking up that family mantle. [We wanted to] join the story in progress.

It’s unknown how much time has passed between the series finale of Blue Bloods and the beginning of Boston Blue. However, considering the fact that Sean has gone through the Academy and is pretty settled in Boston, it makes sense that he looks different.

With all that being said, while I still miss the OG Sean actor, I am excited to see how this new Sean does. And once he gets out of the hospital, it should be entertaining to see how he does as a rookie.

While Mika Amonsen took over the role of an established character in the premiere, the first episode also saw two familiar Blue Bloods faces return alongside Donnie Wahlberg. It was previously announced that Bridget Moynahan would be back as Erin Reagan in the series premiere. Then, when the episode came out, fans were treated to a surprise cameo by Marisa Ramirez, who reprised her role as Maria Baez, confirming that she and Danny are still together following the finale. Although it was a nice surprise, Ramirez warned that we should be worried about their long-distance relationship, even though New York and Boston aren’t too far away from each other.

It's unknown if there will be other recastings or reprisals down the line as Boston Blue continues, but fans do have 14 seasons’ worth of Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan. Plus, after only one episode of Boston Blue, Mika Amonsen has been proving why he was cast, and it will be fun to see how he makes the role his own.

To see all that happen, new episodes of Boston Blue air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, and you can stream the series and Blue Bloods on Paramount+.