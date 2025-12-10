Hugh Jackman Explains How A Classic Eddie Murphy Movie Changed His Mind About Retiring As Wolverine
Remember when we thought the last time we’d ever see Hugh Jackman play Wolverine in 2017’s Logan? That was true for half a decade, and then he changed his mind and decided to play a variant of the adamantium-clawed mutant in last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine. As it turns out, watching one of Eddie Murphy’s best movies played into Jackman deciding that it was worth returning to what arguably remains his most well-known role.
Jackman revealed this while he was speaking with Wicked: For Good’s Cynthia Erivo, a fellow musical theatre powerhouse, in the latest episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors series. When the actress asked him if we’ll see him play Wolverine again in any upcoming Marvel movies, he responded:
Released in 1982, 48 Hrs. was Eddie Murphy’s film debut after making a name for himself in standup comedy and as a Saturday Night Live cast member. Murphy played Reggie Hammond, the convict who’s forced to team up with Nick Nolte’s Jack Cates, a San Francisco Police Inspector, to apprehend two hardened criminals. 48 Hrs. still ranks as one of the best buddy cop movies, and Murphy continues to think highly of it, though it just barely missed out on making the Mount Rushmore of his filmography.
So upon seeing the first Deadpool movie, Hugh Jackman was immediately thinking about delivering a 48 Hrs.-like dynamic with his Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson. However, Jackman didn’t initially act on this and stuck with Logan being his final outing. Considering how things turned out with Deadpool & Wolverine, he’s no longer willing to make such bold proclamations about his future as Wolverine, explaining:
Logan still functions exceptionally as the closing chapter of the Wolverine he’d been playing since 2000’s X-Men, but the Wolverine he’s playing now has a new lease on life after saving Earth-10005 with Deadpool and moving to this universe. That’s not to say that we’ll definitely see him reprising Logan in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but at least he’s open to doing so rather than outright ruling it out. Besides, he doesn’t play to play Wolverine again to work with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy, as the trio are reuniting for a non-Marvel movie.
If the rumors are true, though, Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Avengers: Secret Wars and “more projects” if/when the day comes that the X-Men movies are rebooted for the MCU. For now, you can see his latest movie, Song Sung Blue, in theaters starting December 25, and 48 Hrs. can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.
