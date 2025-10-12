'Two People Who Maybe Find Each Other Attractive And They Work Together.' Olivia Swann Knows NCIS: Sydney Fans Ship Mackey And JD
It wouldn't be an NCIS show without a ship.
NCIS: Sydney Season 3 is about to begin on the 2025 TV schedule, and if you’re like me, you’ve noticed a chemistry between Olivia Swann’s Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance’s Jim “JD” Dempsey. But does this equate to the two of them being romantically paired someday? You can certainly find Sydney fans online who ship Mackey and JD together, and while Swann is well aware about this, she has her own complex opinion on the subject.
During my recent conversation with Swann, which included her sharing an idea for how an NCIS and NCIS: Sydney crossover could be pulled off, I noted how many fans of the latter series are keen on seeing Mackey and JD get together. I then asked where she stood on this particular ship, and she started by telling me:
Mackey and Sean Sagar’s DeShawn Jackson may be the newcomers to Australia, but when it comes to the chain of command, Mackey is indeed the one calling the shots for the most part. THere’s no question that JD’s her second-in-command, and as a member of the Australian Federal Police, there may be times when he takes point on a case. But overall, even as these two have gotten to know each other better, Olivia Swann believes it’s important to keep things between Mackey and JD professional… mostly.
Additionally, there are the events of the NCIS: Sydney Season 2 finale to consider. Mackey was betrayed by her friend Etienne, and that’s going to weigh on both of them in Season 3. As Olivia Swann explained:
Mackey trusted JD enough to tell him about her teenaged son in the Season 2 premiere, and they obviously have no trouble counting on each other in the field. Ultimately, as Olivia Swann sees it, that’s more important to maintain than possibly exploring a romantic relationship. She concluded:
Mackey and JD shippers, you’re welcome to continue holding onto hope that these two will eventually become more than colleagues. But for now, you can look forward to them solving more crimes together with DeShaw, Evie, Rosie and Blue when NCIS: Sydney Season 3 premieres this Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes can also be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.
