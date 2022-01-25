New Girl's Zooey Deschanel Reveals How A Role On The Office (That Never Happened) Led Her To Play Jess
By Sean O'Connell published
Who's that girl? It almost wasn't Zooey.
It’s often fun to play the “What if?” game when it comes down to casting, and Zooey Deschanel has let her fans on to a tantalizing alternate path her career might have gone down if she chose one project over another. The current host of the updated The Dating Game was apparently contemplating signing up for an arc on the extremely popular NBC sitcom The Office before she received the offer for her eventual hit show, New Girl. Would New Girl have even worked without Deschanel? Thankfully, we never had to find out.
Zooey Deschanel was discussing this career left turn with New Girl co-stars Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris on their new podcast, Welcome to Our Show. And on the first episode, which covers the pilot, Deschanel said:
It’s easy to forget this now, but before assuming the role of Jess on New Girl, Zooey Deschanel stayed consistently busy as a movie actress, starring opposite Jim Carrey (in the comedy Yes Man) and earning her indie movie cred for Marc Webb’s winning 500 Days (of Summer). That’s part of the reason why Deschanel wasn’t even considering television offers, and basically says she wouldn’t have picked up the New Girl script unless she thought she’d be too preoccupied to do it, because of The Office guest arc.
As Zooey Deschanel goes on to say in the podcast episode:
She’s right. A good role is a good role, and television certainly has bitten into the bulk of the possibilities that used to only be available to movie stars. The line that once separated movie roles and TV parts is essentially gone, and actors should basically just chase the best possible characters available. Zooey Deschanel would be the latest one to tell you that, honestly.
New Girl continues to find new audience members by being one of the best shows on Netflix, streaming in full and letting everyone know how funny it was. Rewatch it, and keep listening to Welcome to Our Show as Deschanel and the cast walk down memory lane.
Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.