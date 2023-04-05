New Report On CNN's Don Lemon Includes Various Allegations Of 'Volatile' Behavior Involving Soledad O'Brien, Nancy Grace, And More

In the month and change since CNN anchor Don Lemon caused a backlash and was temporarily pulled from TV for referring to Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley as being past her prime as a woman , the This Morning frontman has largely avoided courting controversy. However, Lemon is now at the heart of a host of new and resurfaced allegations and criticisms regarding his behavior at the cable news network over the years.

Don Lemon’s on-air comments and his apologies were criticized back in February, and CNN staffers were reportedly among the many who were upset with how quickly he was allowed to return to his duties. The allegation-filled report from Variety reflects many of the previously reported claims and feelings happening behind-the-scenes at the network, while also pinpointing specific instances where he was said to have intentionally disrespected colleagues such as Soledad O’Brien, Kyra Phillips and Nancy Grace.

Soledad O'Brien

From 2003-2013, Soledad O’Brien was at the helm of multiple positions and programs at CNN, starting with American Morning, before exiting to expand her professional horizons elsewhere. Some of her more timeless work for CNN includes the Black in America docuseries, and Don Lemon was reportedly highly peeved that she was the top choice for the job. To the point where two sources claimed he, during an editorial call with 30 or so co-workers, made a comment suggesting O’Brien isn’t actually Black.

While the former Real Sports correspondent and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt guest star wasn’t on the aforementioned call herself, she did share her thoughts on it allegedly occurring, saying:

Don has long had a habit of saying idiotic and inaccurate things, so it sounds pretty on brand for him.

As shocking as the alleged comment was said to be, one colleague who spoke to Variety said that Lemon was always aiming to be “front and center” for whatever higher-tier projects came around, particularly whenever the topic of race was involved. A CNN spokesperson did share a statement on the matter:

Statement from CNN spokesperson: Don, Soledad and others have in the past correctly referred to her Afro-Cuban heritage as it is a unique part of her personal story. But Don denies making any related remark in a derogatory way.

Race wasn't the only factor that played into the claims made about Don Lemon, however. He also reportedly displayed misogynistic behavior through comments on and off the air, which is where Nancy Grace comes in.

Nancy Grace

Don Lemon was criticized for an incident in the late 2000s in which he was on the air with Nancy Grace and mimicked her in a mocking way, earning shocked reactions among others at the network. One of the anchors' colleagues who was reportedly present during filming said:

Statement from colleague who witnessed the incident: That was the beginning of when you knew that Don was kind of volatile and didn’t say good things about women.

Nancy Grace herself apparently declined the option to comment on that time, but someone close to the podcast host claims that Grace considers Don Lemon to be an "ass." Further, the person called him out for being "rude, dismissive, and unfamiliar" with the news topics being tackled.

Kyra Phillips

Arguably the most disturbing details in Variety's report stem from Don Lemon's alleged treatment of, and behavior towards, his former Live From co-anchor Kyra Phillips, who left CNN for ABC News in 2018 after spending most of the previous 19 years there. Back in 2008, when Phillips was sent to Iraq on assignment, Lemon is accused of being so upset about not getting the job that he's said to have ripped up a number of pictures and notes that were on and inside of Phillips' desk.

After she returned to the U.S., a dinner with co-workers was interrupted by a text from an unknown number, with a message that stated: Now you've crossed the line, and you're going to pay for it. When she reported the threatening message to her bosses at CNN, sources say the number was traced back to Don Lemon, and an HR investigation reportedly ensued. It's claimed the details of the investigation were never disclosed to any of the staffers aware of the message, but that it coincides with the time when Lemon was suddenly shifted from weekdays to weekends. The move was alleged to be a means of disciplinary punishment for Lemon, who was apparently held back from being partnered with female co-anchors between that point and the time when he landed CNN This Morning alongside Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

While Phillips declined to comment on the claims made, a CNN spokesperson says Lemon is denying all of it.

Statement from CNN spokesperson: Don says the alleged incident never occurred and that he was never notified of any investigation. CNN cannot corroborate the alleged events from 15 years ago.

The report from Variety includes various other claims and allegations about Don Lemon's behavior and views, with past CNN consultant Goldie Taylor claiming she was "personally banned" from the network after disagreeing with Lemon's comments about the Black community. Several sources therein point to a growing fascination with being a celebrity and attracting fame as being responsible for a change in his behavior, which ties into his past mini-rift with Dave Chappelle and other entertainers.

Through it all and more, including lawsuits, CNN has continued to have Lemon's back. Whether or not that will change after these newly emerging claims remains to be seen.