Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Is Reportedly Missing, And Cops Think He’s In Danger

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been in the news over the past couple years, unfortunately due to various controversies and allegations that have been made against him. And the most recent story also seems dire, as the Drake and Josh actor has reportedly gone missing in the Daytona Beach area. What’s worse is that law enforcement authorities believe that Bell may be in danger, wherever he is at this moment.

TMZ reported this situation, as the Daytona Beach Police Department put out a request for any and all information pertaining to Drake Bell’s whereabouts. According to the information shared with the public, he was last spotted on April 12th “potentially in the area of Mainland High School,” driving a Grey 2022 BMW. Why Bell would be endangered has not been specified, so for the moment, we’ll have to wait for further information as this situation develops.

More to come…