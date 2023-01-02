How Drake Bell Is Reportedly Moving Forward After Splitting From His Wife Amid Legal Issues

2021 proved to be a turbulent year for actor and musician Drake Bell. The former Nickelodeon star was charged with attempted child endangerment and more due to an alleged 2017 incident. Shortly after that, it was revealed that Bell not only had a wife but a child as well . The star eventually pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to probation and required to complete hundreds of hours of community service. Now, it would seem that Bell and his spouse have split, and a new report provides alleged details on how he and his family are seeking to move forward.

What’s The Current State Of Drake Bell’s Marriage, And What Does The Future Hold?

As of this writing, 36-year-old Drake Bell is separated from 28-year-old wife Janet Von Schmeling, according to Page Six . The news outlet also claims that the two – who began dating in 2013 and privately tied the knot in 2018 – are likely moving towards divorce, as an insider alleges that Von Schmeling has “had enough.” The actress has reportedly relocated to Florida, with the couple’s young son allegedly in tow. All the while, Bell is taking his own steps to making changes in his life.

The actor, who worked with Josh Peck on Drake & Josh , is said to have entered treatment, though specifics on that front are unclear at the moment. The source also indicates that throughout his marriage, he and his wife shared some “some incredible beautiful times.” However, at this point, he apparently needs to “focus on being healthy.” The unnamed person also opined that the musician and his soon-to-be ex-spouse will “be great co-parents in the future.” They added:

It’s a bad moment in time for Drake. But he is a great dad when he is healthy and sober.

This development comes at a time at which the Ultimate Spider-Man alum is still making headlines due to his personal problems. And those have been well-documented over the years.

Why Has Drake Bell Been In The News Over The Past Few Years?

Drake Bell’s personal issues have been a topic of discussion as early as 2015 when he was arrested for driving under the influence in California. He ultimately pleaded not guilty and was sentenced to four days in jail . Bell was also in the news in 2020 after Melissa Lingafelt, an ex-girlfriend, accused him of verbal and physical abuse . In his own statement, Bell admitted to having engaged in name-calling with his ex, though he denied having physically abused her.

And as mentioned, in 2021, the star was arrested and charged with attempted endangering of children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The alleged victim – who was 15 at the time – allegedly met up with the star at a concert in Cleveland, Ohio in 2017. It was argued by prosecutors that he “violated his duty of care” during the encounter. Shortly after the Amanda Show veteran pleaded guilty to the charges, the young woman also accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was underage. While the former child star was seemingly facing a hefty amount of jail time , he would be sentenced to two years of probation and be handed 200 hours of community service.