Night Court Is Giving Melissa Rauch The Best Big Bang Theory Reunion Yet, And It Involves A Young Sheldon Star And A Michael J. Fox Tribute

One of the breeziest network TV reboots that I can think of, NBC’s Night Court has excelled at giving the flagship sitcom’s fans both a slew of references and returning stars (such as Brent Spiner and Annie O’Donnell) from the flagship show, as well as an abundance of guest spots from other comedy vets. And the creative team is going all out for the Season 3 finale, which will feature another stellar Big Bang Theory reunion, complete with a Young Sheldon fave.

Oh yeah, and let’s not ignore the fact that the episode in question will be a modernized callback to the ‘80s sitcom’s second ever episode, which featured an early career appearance from then-Family Ties breakout MIchael J. Fox.

(Image credit: Max)

Melissa Rauch Is Reuniting With Her Big Bang Theory Hubby Simon Helberg

For Night Court’s third-season capper, which will arrive on May 6 amidst a bunch of other upcoming 2025 TV finales, Melissa Rauch will share the screen once more with Simon Helberg, who played her small-screen significant other for nearly a decade. As Big Bang Theory fans are well aware, Helberg’s Howard began dating Rauch’s Bernadette after the latter joined the CBS sitcom in Season 3. They later wed, and by the time TBBT ended, the couple shared daughter Halley and son Neil Michael.

It doesn’t sound like their Night Court characters will be nearly as close, and I can’t say for certain that any children will be conceived during the episode’s runtime. However, Deadline does note that Helberg’s character is currently being kept under wraps, but with the intriguing tease that it’s a “game-changing cameo” that could potentially have a major effect on Abby’s life.

Here’s how his appearance is worded in the episode synopsis:

A surprise appearance by a mysterious stranger turns Abby’s world upside down.

It's gonna be really weird if the big reveal ends up being that Simon Helberg's character is a long lost child of Harry Anderson's Harry Stone, and that he's actually Abby's half-brother, or something of that sort. Not that a new sibling reveal is the only way Abby's life could be rocked to the core, but it'd be a big one.

Helberg's arrival marks the latest Big Bang Theory alum to step into the courtroom, and we're not even talking about recurring star Kate Micucci, who also recurred on TBBT as Lucy. Rauch has brought in Kunal Nayyar back in Season 2, while Mayim Bialik entered the fray earlier in Season 3 for a wild episode that featured a Blossom-referencing dance scene.

(Image credit: Max)

Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord Will Join Melissa Rauch For The First Time

Meanwhile, the impending Season 3 finale will welcome another major star from the life and times of Sheldon Cooper, even if she wasn't specifically a Big Bang star. Rather, Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord will pop up in Night Court to cause a bit of lovestruck chaos in the courtroom.

And while her presence won't specifically tie into any memories of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's co-creations, the storyline will reflect Night Court's January 2984 episode "Santa Goes Downtown," which featured Michael J. Fox and Olivia Barash as star-crossed teen lovers who get caught shoplifting while attempting to run away and get married. The episode also involved a transient who believes he's the real Santa Claus.

It's not clear at this point who Revord's romantic interest will be for the episode, but it would be a hoot if they somehow landed Michael J. Fox to play the Santa impersonator. That's almost definitely not the case, given the actor's ongoing Parkinson's issues, and the fact that he would be promoted just as heavily as the other two guest stars. But still fun to think about.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

As if those weren't enough already, but the two part Season 3 finale will also welcome back another very familiar face for Night Court fans, with Marsha Warfield popping back in as Roz. Elsewhere, viewers will also see an appearance from Shrinking's Michael Urie and a return from Veronica Mars vet Ryan Hansen.

I can't wait to see Melissa Rauch and Simon Helberg back together on the small screen, but I'm pumped that there are still a few episodes left to go before “Funnest Judge in the City” and “A Decent Proposal” arrive on NBC on Tuesday, May 6, at 8:00 p.m. ET.