The Story Behind Mayim Bialik And Melissa Rauch's Big Bang Theory Reunion On Night Court: 'I Was Wondering When It Was My Turn'

The 2025 TV schedule is jam-packed full of fun, and Mayim Bialik joining ex-costar Melissa Rauch on an episode of Night Court was one of the many highlights so far. The former game show host shares the behind-the-scenes story about the mini Big Bang Theory reunion and reveals that she was anticipating it happening sooner or later.

Bialik was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter about making a cameo on the NBC reboot as herself opposite Melissa Rauch and what’s in store for the future reboot of her own series, Blossom. The actress and author said this of waiting to make an appearance on Night Court:

Melissa reached out and said, ‘Would you be willing to come play?’ I had already been waiting for her call, because I knew that [Big Bang Theory star] Kunal [Nayyar] had already been on the show, and I was wondering when it was my turn.

It’s been great to see these former costars get a chance to work together again in a new and entertaining setting. And with Rauch essentially announcing an open invite to any of her former brainy sitcom peers , it makes sense that Bialik predicted getting the call.

Bialik then went on to share how excited she was at the opportunity and was down for anything:

I was just so excited, and I said, ‘Whatever you want, I’ll literally do whatever you want.’ She was like, ‘How would you feel about playing a version of yourself, a twisted version?’ I said, ‘As twisted as you want.’ I really just wanted to support her.

The episode aired this past Tuesday, so I won’t say much, but it was as wholesome as the conversation sounds. Seeing the two of them together again just felt right to me. The Call Me Kat actress then shared her love of the 2023 series and the other sweet reunions she had with John Larroquette and Nyambi Nyambi:

I’m a huge fan of Night Court. And yes, John Larroquette and I had worked together when I played his daughter on The John Larroquette Show during Blossom time, so it was really, really fun to get to connect. Also, Nyambi Nyambi and I had worked next to each other at Warner Brothers, so it’s a lot of reunions happening at once.

I love all the reconnecting the former child star did during her guest spot on Night Court. I know that not all former peers love to return to working with one another but I’m glad Bialik had a positive experience with Rauch and company. Finally, the 49-year-old explained how she felt playing a version of herself, and having fun with it, saying this:

Yeah, I like when celebrities poke fun at themselves. There’s so much, especially in this culture, about the veil of perfection and things like that about celebrities, so I love when that gets lifted as a viewer. I was happy to be on the other side of that and be like, ‘What if I don’t care what people think of how kooky or silly this is, and just have a good time?’ That was really fun.

It’s been great to hear about all the enjoyment behind guest spots and see all the on-screen reunions for the Big Bang Theory crew. It does make me start thinking about where that much-anticipated spinoff is. While it did make some news recently for being in the early stages of development at Max, its focus won’t center on the main cast. And as much as I would prefer to see Sheldon and company, it still sounds entertaining.

For now, I’ll take as many Big Bang Theory reunions on Night Court as Melissa Rauch can wrangle. I’m glad that Mayim Bialik didn’t have to wait too long for her turn but here’s to hoping that another is waiting around the bend not too far from now.